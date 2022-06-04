Curacao vs. Honduras odds how to watch, live stream: CONCACAF Nations League predictions for June 3, 2022

Curacao and Honduras meet for the primary time since 2019 because the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League will get underneath manner this week. Each side enter Friday’s match at Ergilio Hato Stadium in want of a victory after not successful a match in any league since final June. Curacao hasn’t taken the pitch since a 2-1 loss to New Zealand again on October 9, whereas Honduras is coming off a 2-1 loss to Jamaica within the World Cup qualifiers on March 30. With each groups determined to get into the win column, that is one match you will not wish to miss. You’ll be able to stream all the action on Paramount+.
Kickoff from Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao is about for eight p.m. ET on Friday. The most recent Curacao vs. Honduras odds record Honduras because the -235 favourite (danger $235 to win $100) on the 90-minute cash line, whereas Curacao is the +700 underdog. A draw is priced at +280, and the over-under for whole objectives scored is 2.5. Friday’s match shall be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.
- Curacao vs. Honduras date: Friday, June 3
- Curacao vs. Honduras time: eight p.m. ET
Earlier than you tune in to Friday’s match, you should see the CONCACAF Nations League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer participant, has been SportsLine’s prime soccer editor for almost 5 years. He has adopted soccer carefully for for much longer and elements in managerial techniques, projected lineups and previous performances to make the most-informed choices potential, retaining his finger on the heartbeat of the sport everywhere in the globe. He has gone 93-71 in his final 164 soccer picks, returning greater than $2,400 for $100 bettors.
For Curacao vs. Honduras, Sutton is taking Honduras at -0.5 (+150). The knowledgeable believes Los Catrachos will begin the Nations League on the proper foot regardless of not selecting up a win of their final 17 matches throughout all competitions. Honduras has faired effectively on the highway, and may have an additional edge after being stymied by Jamaica 2-1 to shut out the World Cup qualifiers in March.
On paper, Artwork Langeler’s facet has a leg up on this matchup having defeated Honduras twice out of the three whole occasions these groups have met. However the knowledgeable would not see Curacao breaking out of their present hunch.
“Curacao is winless in its final 5 video games throughout all competitions, whereas Honduras has discovered the again of the web in 4 of its final 5 video games on the highway,” Sutton instructed SportsLine. “Plus, Honduras suffered a 1-Zero setback towards Curacao again in 2019, so revenge may play an element on Friday.”
