CustomerssaytheirmobilehomedreamswereruinedbySanAntoniobusiness

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Read the Defenders investigation here. Watch the full story tonight on KSAT 12 at 10 p.m.

Sellingahometoliveinanoldschoolbusmaysoundlikeastrangethingtodo,butit’sagrowingtrendascouplesandfamiliessearchformorefreedombylivingontheroad.

Enthusiastscallitliving“theSkoolieLife”andconvertingthoseoldbusesintomobilehomesisbecomingabigbusiness.

Butoverthepastfivemonths,theKSATDefendersfoundmultiplecustomerswhosaidtheyweredupedafterhiringalocalbusconversionbusiness.Theyclaimedtheyweretakenforaride,emotionallyandfinancially.

LoneStarSkoolieConversions JimandTrudiKrupockisaidtheyhiredLoneStarSkoolieConversionstoturnanoldschoolbustheyboughtintoahome-on-the-road.

ForJim,itseemedtimewasrunningwasshort.HehadsurvivedaboutwithcoloncancerandwasalsodealingwithStage3liverdisease.

HeandTrudiwantedtospendtheirremainingtimetogethertravelingthecountryvisitingwithfriendsandfamily.TheyplannedtoselltheirNorthernCaliforniahometofinancetheirdream.

“He’sgoingtobefacingalivertransplant.And,youknow,wewerelookingatthingsofmakingourlifeeasierandsimpler,”TrudiKrupockisaid.“Andwethoughtthateliminatingamortgagewiththatwouldbeasimplerthing.”ThecouplefoundtheSanAntoniocompanyonsocialmediaandwereimpressedbyownerBenjaminPotts’videospromotinghisbusiness.Afterafewconversations,theydecidedtotrusthim.

“(Ben)toldushewasanengineer.Hetoldushewastheexpert,”TrudiKrupockisaid.“He(saidhe)wouldgetthingsdonesofastthatwewouldbeontheroadbuildingmemorieslikeimmediately,youknow,sixtoeightweeks.”TheKrupocki’sagreedtopayPotts$100,000forthebuild,givinghim$75,000upfronttogettheprojectstartedlastyear.Notlongafter,theysaytheirlivesweresentonadetourthathasleftthemfinanciallywrecked.

“It’sreallyfrustrating.Youthinkyou’redoingeverythingrightandthensomethinglikethiscomesalong,”JimKrupockisaid.“Ithascompletelychangedthetrajectoryofwhatwehadbuiltonforyearsforourselves.”WhenthecouplecametoSanAntoniotopicktheirnewhomeupinAugust,theygotanunpleasantsurprise.Thebuswasn’tdone.Theylivedoutofhotelsastheweeksdraggedintomonths.

“Itwaslikebeinginatoxicrelationshipwithnoend,”Trudisaid.“Itwasalmostlikebeingheldcaptivebyourbusandhealreadyhadourmoney.”Thecouplesaidtheyweretoldatleastfourtimesthebuswasdone,butwhentheyarrivedtomaketheirfinalpayment,itwasclearthebuswasnotevenclosetobeingfinished.

Fedupwithallthedelaysandmistakestheyhadwitnessedworkersmake,theyagreedtopayPottsjusttogetthebusbackintheirhands,signingadocumentacceptingthebus“asis”.

“Weknewitwasamess,eventhoughBenwasstandingrightinfrontofus,tellingusourbuswasworth$100,000,”Trudirecalled.“Therewasnowayitwaswortheven$10,000.”

‘Notaqualityjob’ Thebuswasfullofdefects.Thewoodworkandpaintingwassloppyandthetoiletwasn’tproperlyinstalled.

“Youcouldpeeluptheflooring.TheadhesivenessoftheflooringistheequivalentofaPost-ItNote,”Jimsaid.“Literallyababycouldpullitup.That’snotaqualityjob.”TheproblemsonlygotworsewhentheyhadaSkoolieexperttakealookatthebus.RossTaylorfoundelectricalhazards,someofthempotentiallydeadly.

“Clearlyitwasn’tevendonebyatrainedornoviceelectrician,”Taylorsaid.“Therearethingsdoneinherethatafirstweekapprenticeelectricianwouldn’tdo.”Taylorsaidhewasastonishedwhenhesawthegeneratorwashookeduptothebus’electricalsystem.Ithadsomethinghecalleda“suicidecable.”

“It’scalledawidow-makercableordeathcordbecauseyou’vegothighvoltageelectricityonprongs,”Taylorsaid.“Youcan’tbuythesebecausethey’renotsafe.Imeanthey’resuperdangerous.”

RossTaylorshowsthe”suicidecable”hefoundontheLoneStarSkoolieConversionbus.(KSAT) TheDefendersidentifiedmorethan20customerswhosaidtheydidn’tgetwhattheypaidfor.DuringagroupvideocallinMarch,thecustomerssaidtheirbuseswerefullofcosmeticdefectsandhadsimilarelectricalhazardsasthosefoundontheKrupocki’sbus.

Austin-basedphotographersZackandTarynMarkshiredLoneStarSkoolietoaddtwoairconditionersandextrastoragetotheirbus,whichhadbeenconvertedtoanRVbyapreviousowner.

“WeweretoldtherewouldbeafullundermountstorageandtwofunctionalACs.Oneweek.Donedeal,”ZackMarkssaid.“Wegotthereandnothinghadbeendone.Ourbushadnotbeenmoved.”

Whenthatoneweekjobdraggedinto3weeks,thecouplegotfedupandpulledtheirbusbeforeitwasfinished.ButnotbeforetheysaidBenPottsofferedto“makethingsright”byaddingmoresolarpanelswithextramaterialshehadaroundthewarehouse.

Marksshowedusthefinishedwork.

“Alldifferentwires,differentages,notthegaugethey’resupposedtobeforthecircuitgoingthroughthem,”Markssaid.

Theairconditionersdon’tworkandthestoragetheypaidforwastoosmalltostoreanythingbutsmallitems,Markssaid.Thecouplesaidtheylost$15,000andwillneedtospendevenmoretofixthedamageLoneStarSkooliecaused.

“Wewanteditdonerightwithoutconcernfor(the)safetyforourfamily,”Markssaid.“Andthesadpartiselectrically,it’sadeathtrap.”PottsinvitedtheDefenderstohiswarehousetoseehowhisbusinessoperates.

Heblamedmostoftheproblemsonaformercontractor.

“Istartedcontractingoutacoupleofbuildsbecausewestartedgettingverybusy,”Pottssaid.“Andwenoticedthateverysingleonethathetouchedaretheonesthatareupset.”

Hesaidhehadnoideahiscustomerswerebeingdeliveredbuseswithsomanyproblemsuntilhesawvideosonline.

“Thatgavemeaheartattackinstantlybecausethat’snotwhatIwanttogoout,”Pottssaid.“That’swhenIknewandIcanstartseeingitandIcouldseethatpattern.”

TheDefenderscontactedthatcontractorforaresponse,whosaidthattheyonlyprovidedworkerstothecompanyandthatanysubsequentworkthatwasdonewasatthedirectionofLoneStarSkoolieConversions.

Pottsalsoblamedthecustomersfororganizingagainsthim.

“They’vedestroyedmycompany,”Pottssaid.“They’vedoneeverythingtotearmeapartandtearthiscompanyapartwhenwe’vehadnobadintentions.”Eventually,Pottstooksomeresponsibility,admittinghetookonmorecustomersthanhecouldhandle,resultinginshoddywork.

Still,Pottscommittedtofixingthebusesorgivingcustomersfullrefunds.

“We’rewillingtoinvestigateintoeverysinglecustomer’sproblem.Andwearegoingtoinvestigateeverysingleoneofthosecustomersthatarehavingthecomplaintsoutthere,”Pottssaid.

SomeformercustomerssaidtheirexperiencetryingtogetarefundfromPottswasdifferent.

Pottssuedincourt AirForceveteranLaurynDaughertysaidherexperiencewithLoneStarSkooliewasanongoingnightmare.

“Mybuswasdeliveredmid-Decemberandwe’renowinMay,”Daughertysaid.“Andit’sbeenthebackandforth.‘Oh,we’regoingtofixitorwe’regoingtodothisorwecontactedthispersontofixit.’”

Shesaidherbuswasdeliveredwithasmashed-inwindshield.ShealsosaidthedriverhiredtodeliverithadastackofticketsherackedupdrivingthebusfromTexastoArizona.

Insidethebuswasworse.Thefloorwasrottedandfilledwithmoldandrust.

Whenshecheckedthetitle,shegotanunwelcomesurprise—Thebushadpreviouslybeenflooded,somethingshesaidPottsneverdisclosedtoher.

LaurynDaughertywassurprisedtofindthebussheboughtfromLoneStarSkoolieConversionshadextensiveflooddamage.(KSAT) Evenworse,DaughertyclaimsthatshewaslatercontactedbyanotherLoneStarSkooliecustomerwhobelievedDaughertywasinpossessionofthesamebusforwhichshealsohadalreadypaidPotts.

“Wedeterminedthatitwas(thesamebus)basedontheVIN,”Daughertysaid.“Sohesoldthebustothemandtheyhadbeenwaitingontheirfullconversion.”

DaughertyclaimedPottsdidn’tproperlytransferthetitle.

“Itwasnevertransferredintohisname,”shesaid.“SoIhavetogetabondedtitle.”Pottssaidthetransactionwasallabigmistake.Hedidn’tknowthebushadbeenflooded,hesaid.

“(Thetitle)wasn’tgiventomepersonally,butto(my)employees,”Pottssaid.“Ifweknewaboutthat,wewouldabsolutelyneverletanythinglikethathappen.”

Pottswouldn’tgetintodetailsabouttheothercouplewhotoldDaughertytheyboughtthesamebusfromPotts,butsaidheiscurrentlypayingthemback.

AfterspendingmonthswaitingforPottstofixherbus,DaughertyflewtoSanAntonioandfiledalawsuitinsmallclaimscourtonMay6.

“IfIcandosomethingaboutittomakesurethatsomebodyelseisn’thurt,whetherornotIgetmymoneybackisminusculeinthelargerschemeofthings,”Daughertysaid.

ShewasjoinedbyJoeBaker,anarmyveteranwhoisalsosuingPotts.Accordingtohissuit,thecompanytook$15,000fromhimbutdidnotdoanyworkonhisveteranoutreachbus.HehasacourtdateonJune7.

“Heistakingpeople’smoneyandnotprovidingaserviceandorjustblatantlyjustrippingpeopleoff,”Bakerclaimed.“Bestcasescenario,Igetmymoneyback.Worstcasescenario,Idon’t.”

TheDefenderslearnedofathirdveteranwhosuedPottsforviolatingthestate’sdeceptivetradepracticesact,winningajudgmentofover$26,000dollarswhichPottshassincepaid.

Despitethelegaltroubles,Pottsisstillconvertingbusesandsaidhe’sdoingitevenbetter.He’shopingthechangeshe’smadetohisbusinesswillwinbackcustomers.

“We’regoingtogettheirmoneybacktothem.We’regoingtotakecareofthem.We’renotgoingtoleavenobodyhighanddry.Thepeoplethatwerescaredthatheardthisstuff,I’msorry,”Pottssaid.

Butsomeofhisformercustomerssaidtheirmindsaremadeup.

“Iwouldloveforhimistobehonest,andbutIjustdon’tthinkit’llhappen,”TrudiKrupockisaid.“Ijustdon’tthinkhe’scapable.”

Severalcustomerssaytheyfeelstuckwithunlivablebusestheycan’tevensellbecauseoftheelectricalhazards.

Pottsinsistedthathe’soneofthebestSkooliebuildersinthebusiness,andonFridayafternoon,startedsupplyingtheDefenderswithnamesofcustomerswhohesayswerehappywiththeirbuilds.TheDefendersareworkingonconfirmingthatinformationandwillupdatethestoryifnecessary.

Copyright2022byKSAT-Allrightsreserved.





