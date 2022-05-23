CustomerssaytheirmobilehomedreamswereruinedbySanAntoniobusiness

SANANTONIO–→ReadtheDefendersinvestigationhere.WatchthefullstorytonightonKSAT12at10p.m. Sellingahometoliveinanoldschoolbusmaysoundlikeastrangethingtodo,butit’sagrowingtrendascouplesandfamiliessearchformorefreedombylivingontheroad. Enthusiastscallitliving“theSkoolieLife”andconvertingthoseoldbusesintomobilehomesisbecomingabigbusiness. Butoverthepastfivemonths,theKSATDefendersfoundmultiplecustomerswhosaidtheyweredupedafterhiringalocalbusconversionbusiness.Theyclaimedtheyweretakenforaride,emotionallyandfinancially. LoneStarSkoolieConversions JimandTrudiKrupockisaidtheyhiredLoneStarSkoolieConversionstoturnanoldschoolbustheyboughtintoahome-on-the-road.
Ad ForJim,itseemedtimewasrunningwasshort.HehadsurvivedaboutwithcoloncancerandwasalsodealingwithStage3liverdisease. HeandTrudiwantedtospendtheirremainingtimetogethertravelingthecountryvisitingwithfriendsandfamily.TheyplannedtoselltheirNorthernCaliforniahometofinancetheirdream. “He’sgoingtobefacingalivertransplant.And,youknow,wewerelookingatthingsofmakingourlifeeasierandsimpler,”TrudiKrupockisaid.“Andwethoughtthateliminatingamortgagewiththatwouldbeasimplerthing.”ThecouplefoundtheSanAntoniocompanyonsocialmediaandwereimpressedbyownerBenjaminPotts’videospromotinghisbusiness.Afterafewconversations,theydecidedtotrusthim. “(Ben)toldushewasanengineer.Hetoldushewastheexpert,”TrudiKrupockisaid.“He(saidhe)wouldgetthingsdonesofastthatwewouldbeontheroadbuildingmemorieslikeimmediately,youknow,sixtoeightweeks.”TheKrupocki’sagreedtopayPotts$100,000forthebuild,givinghim$75,000upfronttogettheprojectstartedlastyear.Notlongafter,theysaytheirlivesweresentonadetourthathasleftthemfinanciallywrecked.
Ad “It’sreallyfrustrating.Youthinkyou’redoingeverythingrightandthensomethinglikethiscomesalong,”JimKrupockisaid.“Ithascompletelychangedthetrajectoryofwhatwehadbuiltonforyearsforourselves.”WhenthecouplecametoSanAntoniotopicktheirnewhomeupinAugust,theygotanunpleasantsurprise.Thebuswasn’tdone.Theylivedoutofhotelsastheweeksdraggedintomonths. “Itwaslikebeinginatoxicrelationshipwithnoend,”Trudisaid.“Itwasalmostlikebeingheldcaptivebyourbusandhealreadyhadourmoney.”Thecouplesaidtheyweretoldatleastfourtimesthebuswasdone,butwhentheyarrivedtomaketheirfinalpayment,itwasclearthebuswasnotevenclosetobeingfinished. Fedupwithallthedelaysandmistakestheyhadwitnessedworkersmake,theyagreedtopayPottsjusttogetthebusbackintheirhands,signingadocumentacceptingthebus“asis”.
Ad “Weknewitwasamess,eventhoughBenwasstandingrightinfrontofus,tellingusourbuswasworth$100,000,”Trudirecalled.“Therewasnowayitwaswortheven$10,000.” ‘Notaqualityjob’ Thebuswasfullofdefects.Thewoodworkandpaintingwassloppyandthetoiletwasn’tproperlyinstalled. “Youcouldpeeluptheflooring.TheadhesivenessoftheflooringistheequivalentofaPost-ItNote,”Jimsaid.“Literallyababycouldpullitup.That’snotaqualityjob.”TheproblemsonlygotworsewhentheyhadaSkoolieexperttakealookatthebus.RossTaylorfoundelectricalhazards,someofthempotentiallydeadly. “Clearlyitwasn’tevendonebyatrainedornoviceelectrician,”Taylorsaid.“Therearethingsdoneinherethatafirstweekapprenticeelectricianwouldn’tdo.”Taylorsaidhewasastonishedwhenhesawthegeneratorwashookeduptothebus’electricalsystem.Ithadsomethinghecalleda“suicidecable.”
Ad “It’scalledawidow-makercableordeathcordbecauseyou’vegothighvoltageelectricityonprongs,”Taylorsaid.“Youcan’tbuythesebecausethey’renotsafe.Imeanthey’resuperdangerous.” RossTaylorshowsthe”suicidecable”hefoundontheLoneStarSkoolieConversionbus.(KSAT) TheDefendersidentifiedmorethan20customerswhosaidtheydidn’tgetwhattheypaidfor.DuringagroupvideocallinMarch,thecustomerssaidtheirbuseswerefullofcosmeticdefectsandhadsimilarelectricalhazardsasthosefoundontheKrupocki’sbus. Austin-basedphotographersZackandTarynMarkshiredLoneStarSkoolietoaddtwoairconditionersandextrastoragetotheirbus,whichhadbeenconvertedtoanRVbyapreviousowner. “WeweretoldtherewouldbeafullundermountstorageandtwofunctionalACs.Oneweek.Donedeal,”ZackMarkssaid.“Wegotthereandnothinghadbeendone.Ourbushadnotbeenmoved.” Whenthatoneweekjobdraggedinto3weeks,thecouplegotfedupandpulledtheirbusbeforeitwasfinished.ButnotbeforetheysaidBenPottsofferedto“makethingsright”byaddingmoresolarpanelswithextramaterialshehadaroundthewarehouse.
Ad Marksshowedusthefinishedwork. “Alldifferentwires,differentages,notthegaugethey’resupposedtobeforthecircuitgoingthroughthem,”Markssaid. Theairconditionersdon’tworkandthestoragetheypaidforwastoosmalltostoreanythingbutsmallitems,Markssaid.Thecouplesaidtheylost$15,000andwillneedtospendevenmoretofixthedamageLoneStarSkooliecaused. “Wewanteditdonerightwithoutconcernfor(the)safetyforourfamily,”Markssaid.“Andthesadpartiselectrically,it’sadeathtrap.”PottsinvitedtheDefenderstohiswarehousetoseehowhisbusinessoperates. Heblamedmostoftheproblemsonaformercontractor. “Istartedcontractingoutacoupleofbuildsbecausewestartedgettingverybusy,”Pottssaid.“Andwenoticedthateverysingleonethathetouchedaretheonesthatareupset.” Hesaidhehadnoideahiscustomerswerebeingdeliveredbuseswithsomanyproblemsuntilhesawvideosonline.
Ad “Thatgavemeaheartattackinstantlybecausethat’snotwhatIwanttogoout,”Pottssaid.“That’swhenIknewandIcanstartseeingitandIcouldseethatpattern.” TheDefenderscontactedthatcontractorforaresponse,whosaidthattheyonlyprovidedworkerstothecompanyandthatanysubsequentworkthatwasdonewasatthedirectionofLoneStarSkoolieConversions. Pottsalsoblamedthecustomersfororganizingagainsthim. “They’vedestroyedmycompany,”Pottssaid.“They’vedoneeverythingtotearmeapartandtearthiscompanyapartwhenwe’vehadnobadintentions.”Eventually,Pottstooksomeresponsibility,admittinghetookonmorecustomersthanhecouldhandle,resultinginshoddywork. Still,Pottscommittedtofixingthebusesorgivingcustomersfullrefunds. “We’rewillingtoinvestigateintoeverysinglecustomer’sproblem.Andwearegoingtoinvestigateeverysingleoneofthosecustomersthatarehavingthecomplaintsoutthere,”Pottssaid.
Ad SomeformercustomerssaidtheirexperiencetryingtogetarefundfromPottswasdifferent. Pottssuedincourt AirForceveteranLaurynDaughertysaidherexperiencewithLoneStarSkooliewasanongoingnightmare. “Mybuswasdeliveredmid-Decemberandwe’renowinMay,”Daughertysaid.“Andit’sbeenthebackandforth.‘Oh,we’regoingtofixitorwe’regoingtodothisorwecontactedthispersontofixit.’” Shesaidherbuswasdeliveredwithasmashed-inwindshield.ShealsosaidthedriverhiredtodeliverithadastackofticketsherackedupdrivingthebusfromTexastoArizona. Insidethebuswasworse.Thefloorwasrottedandfilledwithmoldandrust. Whenshecheckedthetitle,shegotanunwelcomesurprise—Thebushadpreviouslybeenflooded,somethingshesaidPottsneverdisclosedtoher. LaurynDaughertywassurprisedtofindthebussheboughtfromLoneStarSkoolieConversionshadextensiveflooddamage.(KSAT) Evenworse,DaughertyclaimsthatshewaslatercontactedbyanotherLoneStarSkooliecustomerwhobelievedDaughertywasinpossessionofthesamebusforwhichshealsohadalreadypaidPotts.
Ad “Wedeterminedthatitwas(thesamebus)basedontheVIN,”Daughertysaid.“Sohesoldthebustothemandtheyhadbeenwaitingontheirfullconversion.” DaughertyclaimedPottsdidn’tproperlytransferthetitle. “Itwasnevertransferredintohisname,”shesaid.“SoIhavetogetabondedtitle.”Pottssaidthetransactionwasallabigmistake.Hedidn’tknowthebushadbeenflooded,hesaid. “(Thetitle)wasn’tgiventomepersonally,butto(my)employees,”Pottssaid.“Ifweknewaboutthat,wewouldabsolutelyneverletanythinglikethathappen.” Pottswouldn’tgetintodetailsabouttheothercouplewhotoldDaughertytheyboughtthesamebusfromPotts,butsaidheiscurrentlypayingthemback. AfterspendingmonthswaitingforPottstofixherbus,DaughertyflewtoSanAntonioandfiledalawsuitinsmallclaimscourtonMay6. “IfIcandosomethingaboutittomakesurethatsomebodyelseisn’thurt,whetherornotIgetmymoneybackisminusculeinthelargerschemeofthings,”Daughertysaid.
Ad ShewasjoinedbyJoeBaker,anarmyveteranwhoisalsosuingPotts.Accordingtohissuit,thecompanytook$15,000fromhimbutdidnotdoanyworkonhisveteranoutreachbus.HehasacourtdateonJune7. “Heistakingpeople’smoneyandnotprovidingaserviceandorjustblatantlyjustrippingpeopleoff,”Bakerclaimed.“Bestcasescenario,Igetmymoneyback.Worstcasescenario,Idon’t.” TheDefenderslearnedofathirdveteranwhosuedPottsforviolatingthestate’sdeceptivetradepracticesact,winningajudgmentofover$26,000dollarswhichPottshassincepaid. Despitethelegaltroubles,Pottsisstillconvertingbusesandsaidhe’sdoingitevenbetter.He’shopingthechangeshe’smadetohisbusinesswillwinbackcustomers. “We’regoingtogettheirmoneybacktothem.We’regoingtotakecareofthem.We’renotgoingtoleavenobodyhighanddry.Thepeoplethatwerescaredthatheardthisstuff,I’msorry,”Pottssaid.
Ad Butsomeofhisformercustomerssaidtheirmindsaremadeup. “Iwouldloveforhimistobehonest,andbutIjustdon’tthinkit’llhappen,”TrudiKrupockisaid.“Ijustdon’tthinkhe’scapable.” Severalcustomerssaytheyfeelstuckwithunlivablebusestheycan’tevensellbecauseoftheelectricalhazards. Pottsinsistedthathe’soneofthebestSkooliebuildersinthebusiness,andonFridayafternoon,startedsupplyingtheDefenderswithnamesofcustomerswhohesayswerehappywiththeirbuilds.TheDefendersareworkingonconfirmingthatinformationandwillupdatethestoryifnecessary. Readmore:
