CVS pharmacies in Florida roll out time-delay safes to deter drug robberies

All 838 CVS Pharmacy places all through Florida, together with the ones in Target shops, have new time-delay secure era put in, News4JAX sister station WKMG reported.

The era was once carried out to save you pharmacy robberies and the possibility of unlawful drug distribution of managed substance drugs, together with opioid drugs like oxycodone and hydrocodone.

The safes can electronically prolong the time it takes for pharmacy workers to acquire get entry to, which CVS Region Director Ricardo Lopez mentioned will cut back robberies.

“They want to get in and out of the pharmacy as quick as possible. The delay serves as a deterrent,” Lopez mentioned.

Pharmacy workers in Florida are no strangers to armed robberies.

WKMG reported in 2019 that a guy named Louis Curler walked right into a Daytona Beach Walgreens, not easy medication with a weapon in his hand.

In a 911 name, an worker mentioned, “We have a guy here who just jumped the pharmacy counter with a rifle. He has a gun.”

Before that, Volusia County Sheriff’s detectives investigated a Pierson Community Pharmacy Robbery in 2017. A person with a gun had pressured workers to lead him to a secure containing tablet bottles.

That similar 12 months, some other terrifying theft was once stuck on tape — this time at a Walgreens in Lakeland. The thief ordered a pharmacist to give him a number of bottles of oxycodone and Percocet whilst threatening to shoot her.

“We know that this is a challenge we have in front of us,” Lopez instructed WKMG.

Lopez mentioned retail crime is a threat to Florida communities, so it is vital that shops, legislation enforcement and political leaders paintings in combination to clear up the issue.

CVS Health first carried out time-delay secure era in 2015 in CVS Pharmacy places throughout Indianapolis, a town that the corporate mentioned skilled a prime quantity of pharmacy robberies on the time.

After imposing the era, the corporate mentioned it noticed a 70% decline in pharmacy robberies in that house.

A CVS spokesperson additionally mentioned there was a 50% decline in robberies at CVS Pharmacy places with safes.