D.L. Hughley’s Eldest Child Addresses Mo’Nique Calls Her “Poisonous”

D.L. Hughley‘s eldest youngster, Ryan Nicole Shepard, entered the fray in opposition to Mo’Nique and posted a fiery rebuke to the comic for her private assault on Shepard’s father and different relations according to Rolling Out.
Mo’Nique and Hughley are in a contract dispute over a Detroit comedy present final weekend the place Mo’Nique alleges that she was the headliner.
Mo’Nique’s touched on a nerve when she introduced up Hughley’s youngest daughter’s sexual assault from a household good friend in an try and jab at Hughley by posting a brief video clip from a earlier interview, That Grape Juice reviews.
Ryan, unable to carry again her ire left an extended message below the put up and stated Mo’Nique is “two crayons wanting the complete field.”
“Hello @therealmoworldwide I’m Ryan Nicole Shepard (D.L. Hughley and LaDonna Hughley’s eldest daughter). You’ve now publicly disrespected my mom—who I really like and take care of very a lot—and my child sister—who I really like and take care of very a lot to get again at my father—who I really like, respect and take care of very a lot. At this level, I really feel like you might be asking my household and myself to behave out of character,” she begins her remark.
The 59-year-old comic re-shared his daughter’s put up and stated that there’s love inside his household.
Mo’Nique noticed Ryan’s remark and replied to her.
“@brownsugarandbourbon Hey younger sister THANK YOU FOR THE INVITATION FOR A DISCUSSION. WE WOULD LIKE TO TAKE YOU UP ON IT. BECAUSE IT COULD BE VERY HEALING FOR OUR COMMUNITY. HAVE @realdlhughley SET UP A TIME FOR YOU, & YOUR FAMILY & MY HUSBAND & I TO COME ON HIS SHOW & WE WILL GO FROM THERE.
I LOVE US 4REAL”
Hopefully, Mo’Nique and Hughley can bury the hatchet and get again to creating their viewers giggle.