DA Diana Becton’s Office Key to Resolution of 1999 Richmond Homicide

The Cold Case Homicide Unit established under the leadership of Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton was instrumental in finding justice for the family of Meekiah Wadley, who was murdered in Richmond in 1999.

Last month, Becton was joined by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Acting Richmond Police Chief Louie Tirona to announce that the 1999 murder of a 28-year-old woman had been solved through use of California’s familial DNA search program.

“It’s been a long 22 years since this heinous crime was committed, and justice doesn’t always come swiftly,” said Becton. The “announcement is a major testament to the determination of our law enforcement partners, forensic scientists, and investigators who continued to work on this case for over 20 years and who never gave up the search for the truth.”

Richmond police said Jerry Lee Henderson killed Wadley inside her Richmond home in January 1999 but could not bring him to trial because he died of a suspected drug overdose 11 days after her death.

DNA collected at the crime never yielded a direct hit in DNA criminal databases, the Associated Press reported. But in October 2020, investigators asked the state to conduct a familial search.

That search resulted in a hit, meaning that the DNA from the crime scene matched with a parent, sibling or child whose profile was already in the criminal database, according to the Associated Press. “I hope today brings a measure of peace … and closure for Meekiah’s family,” said Bonta. “Nothing can ever bring back a loved one but we are committed to doing all we can to bring the truth to light in the fight for the truth and justice.”

Tirona expressed his gratitude to the members of Richmond Police Department, Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, Contra Costa County Crime Lab, and California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensics for solving this decades-old murder.

Becton was appointed to the DA’s Office in 2017 and elected with overwhelming support in 2018. Since taking office, DA Becton has kept her promise to make real and lasting change, transforming the District Attorney’s Office into one that works for everyone in Contra Costa County and delivering justice for victims.

Among her other accomplishments, District Attorney Becton:

Established a Cold Case Homicide Unit to pursue justice for the victims and families of unsolved murders

Co-leads the FBI Safe Streets Task Force that coordinates the resources of federal, state and local law enforcement on violent crime

Eliminated backlog of untested sexual assault kits and established the county’s first Human Trafficking Unit.

Becton, who is running for reelection, has joined the Code for America initiative to dismiss thousands of old marijuana convictions, which disproportionately affect people of color in the community.

She piloted the California County Resentencing Program to address excessive sentencing and partnered with The Vera Institute of Justice (VERA) on data analysis to uncover and address bias in the disposition of criminal cases.

Under her leadership, the DA’s Office was awarded $1 million to establish a juvenile diversion pre-filing program and created the Reimagine Youth Justice Task Force to recommend alternatives to prison.

