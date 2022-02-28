DA prospect Frizell touts support of Dallas pastor Rickie Rush, accused of abusing ex-church members

Elizabeth Frizell, a Democratic candidate for Dallas County District Attorney, touted an endorsement by megachurch pastor Rickie Rush this weekend, after Dallas police said they sent a criminal case against him to the very office she could oversee.
On Saturday, in an email and on Twitter, Frizell’s campaign listed more than two dozen religious leaders she says support her, including Rush, 61, founder of Inspiring Body of Christ Church.
Dallas police officials told The Dallas Morning News they had referred a case against Rush to prosecutors in October after The News identified 12 former church members who said Rush abused them sexually or physically when they were teenagers. Police have said the criminal case involves multiple accusers, but declined to identify them or specify the nature of the allegations. Rush has denied wrongdoing.
On Sunday, Frizell defended her use of Rush’s endorsement by citing recent comments made by her opponent, incumbent DA John Creuzot.
Creuzot had remarked in a candidate forum, where Frizell was present, that police did not deliver a case against Rush to his office in October. Frizell said she took that to mean that Dallas police never sent a case to the DA’s office.
Reached by phone Sunday, Creuzot said there had only been a miscommunication between the police and his office about the October timing. He declined to comment on the status of the Rush case or Frizell’s relationship with the pastor.
Over the last three years, the Dallas police investigation has sputtered through delays and staffing changes, frustrating accusers hoping for accountability. They were heartened after learning police had sent results of their probe to the DA’s office. But now a DA candidate’s embrace of Rush feels like another setback, they said.
“I feel sick,’’ said Donna Fields, who says Rush raped her when she was a teenager in the early 1990s. “Clearly, she believes him. And she doesn’t believe his 12 victims.’’
“For a Black woman who is running for DA, it’s especially hurtful,” said Fields, who is also Black.
Frizell’s promotion of Rush’s support stunned leaders of abuse crisis centers in Dallas.
“Accusations of sexual assault are so incredibly hard to make,” said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support. “If in fact, this is how these cases are being handled, it will make it even harder for other survivors to come forward.”
Frizell and Creuzot face off in the Democratic primary Tuesday. The winner will face Republican Faith Johnson in the general election in November.
Frizell, who has served on Rush’s church’s school board and campaigned at his church, told The News in January that she didn’t know whether she would recuse herself from the case against Rush if she is elected.
Her statement surprised legal experts who said district attorneys are expected to recuse themselves from matters involving even the perception of a conflict of interest.
Rush and his attorney did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.
Accusations against Rush span decades. Fields says she was pregnant with her first child when Rush, then her high school teacher, raped her in a school closet. Her half-sister, Renee Phillips, 45, said Rush began abusing her when she was 15, and raped her when she was 19. Both sisters say Rush groomed them by showering them with attention as he gradually escalated his touching. Police deemed both their cases too old to prosecute.
Over the last year, Dallas police have focused on accusations made by Fields’ son, Marcus Bell Jr. Bell says Rush beat and raped him when he was 13.
Other former church members have told The News that Rush beat them with wooden paddles, sometimes while they were handcuffed. Sworn testimony from a 2011 civil court case obtained by The News described Rush beating one teen so hard her knees buckled and her vision went black.
Debra Bowles, who runs the Women Called Moses Coalition and Outreach, echoed Langbein’s concern that public support of someone accused of abuse is damaging to victims.
Bowles’ crisis center primarily serves the Black community.
“Women get very intimidated by the power that a preacher has because of potential retaliation and the fact that many church members won’t believe them,” she said.
Frizell has declined to answer questions from The News about whether she was still on the school’s board when the accusations against Rush became public or what action she might have taken.
Phillips said it appears Frizell is appealing to Rush’s congregation for votes despite the pain her campaign is causing the pastor’s accusers.
“Who puts an alleged predator in her campaign literature?’’ Phillips said. “She can’t even identify wrong or questionable behavior? This is so triggering. It’s never ending.’’