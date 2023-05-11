DA seeks to vacate convictions for 27 people after officers’ “secret recordings” revealed

A district attorney in Westchester County, New York, plans to vacate the convictions and charges of more than two dozen people who sold drugs to undercover officers in the area. This action follows a criminal investigation into the Mount Vernon Police Department’s Narcotics Division that was prompted by secret recordings of officers and public complaints. The district’s Conviction Review Unit also examined the cases and found inconsistencies, reliability concerns, and significant disclosure issues. In 2017, the Mount Vernon Police Department conducted an undercover narcotics operation that resulted in 32 charges, of which five were dismissed before the review unit’s investigation. The review unit’s report described the cases against the 32 people as “unreliable.” The criminal investigation did not result in criminal charges due to the secret recordings being inadmissible in court and lack of cooperation from key witnesses. The district attorney has referred the allegations of potential civil rights violations by the police department to the US Department of Justice for investigation. Structural and systemic changes will be made in the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office to prevent disclosure issues.



