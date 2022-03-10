DA to drop murder charge against Denver TV station guard

Prosecutors plan to drop a second-degree homicide cost in opposition to a former tv station safety guard who shot a pro-police demonstrator following protests in downtown Denver in 2020

Matthew Dolloff’s lawyer, Douglas Richards, stated the Denver District Legal professional’s Workplace knowledgeable him by cellphone Thursday that prosecutors would dismiss the cost at a pre-trial listening to March 21.

“They only stated they do not consider they will show the case past an affordable doubt based mostly upon the proof,” stated Richards, who declined additional remark.

Carolyn Tyler, a spokeswoman for the district lawyer’s workplace, stated prosecutors had knowledgeable the household of the 49-year-old sufferer, Lee Keltner, that the case could be dismissed.

“Consistent with our moral obligations, we can not overcome the authorized justifications of self-defense or protection of others,” she stated in an emailed assertion.

Dolloff was employed by KUSA-TV to guard a producer masking the Oct. 10, 2020, “Patriot Muster” demonstration and “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” counterprotest.

Police say Keltner was arguing with a Black man because the rallies broke up earlier than moving into an altercation with Dolloff.

Keltner slapped Dolloff within the head, and Dolloff pulled a handgun and shot Keltner as Keltner fired pepper spray at him, in line with an arrest affidavit. A cellphone video taken by KUSA’s producer suggests Keltner was upset that his preliminary dispute was being recorded.