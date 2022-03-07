DaBaby Beats Beverly Hills Gun Charges, Rolling Loud Return Being Slammed

DaBaby’s attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ: “We’ve been 100% confident in Mr. Kirk’s innocence since the day of this incident and are appreciative that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has made a similar determination.”

Of course, that’s good news for the rapper, but he’s still got another case looming over his head for his bowling alley brawl with DaniLeigh’s brother. That incident was caught on video, so it seems like lack of evidence won’t be a problem there.

In other DaBaby news, HIV and LGBTQ advocates are condemning Rolling Loud for inviting the artist to return to its Miami music festival, which comes less than a year after he made those infamous comments while onstage at last year’s event.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said, in part, at the time.

Eventually, after doubling down on his remarks, the rapper released apologies in response to the backlash and agreed to a virtual meeting with LGBTQ and HIV advocacy groups. At the time, the organizations said DaBaby promised to use his platform to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS–but now, they’ve yet to see him follow through.

“It feels as though the meeting and taking time to meet with us was all just smoke and mirrors. None of the things that he talked about doing or following through with have come to fruition,” said Deondre B. Moore, the director of U.S. partnerships and community engagement at the Prevention Access Campaign. “For us, it’s kind of a slap in the face … to see them still being able to support and push him up to be on the same stage where he made such horrible comments and degrading comments for people living with HIV.”

Ahead of his return to Rolling Loud, DaBaby stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about his controversial comments, insisting he’s “not tripping on” anyone in the LGBTQ community. You can check that out below.