DaBaby SLAMS Da Baby Uncle Over Bowling Alley Lawsuit

Rapper DaBaby and his lawyer have responded to the lawsuit he was served with after he and his crew put hands and feet on his baby mama’s brother earlier this week at a bowling alley.

Brandon Bills, the 29-year-old brother of singer DaniLeigh, is suing DaBaby over the fight on the grounds of assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence according to court documents.

Now the rapper is slamming Brandon in response to suit with the help of his legal counsel.

DaBaby’s attorney Drew Findling spoke to TMZ, saying that Brandon had “no basis” to sue the rapper, and called it a “quick money grab” for DaBaby’s baby’s mother’s brother.

”It’s offensive that this alleged victim threatened and instigated violence and has now used this incident to make a quick money grab,” Findling remarked.

DaBaby’s lawyer is likely referring to Bills challenging DaBaby to a public fight in a Hollywood Unlocked interview after the rapper publicly feuded with his sister, DaniLeigh.

Brandon bragged that he would knock DaBaby out in the ring. Bills even said he would bet $2,000,000 on the fight.

Welp!

DaBaby’s lawyer thinks Brandon’s previous threat cancels out his lawsuit, which they want to be dismissed ASAP. The lawyer advised that they stop “wasting their time” with the criminal investigation, saying,

“Garbage like this has no place adding to the backlog and wasting law enforcement time and energy.”

Do YOU think Brandon’s bowling alley lawsuit against DaBaby is “baseless?”