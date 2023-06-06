Dad pleads with carjackers to get son out of his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — It was once a frightening second for a Tennessee couple who concept carjackers may force off of their car with their son nonetheless strapped in his car seat.

It came about Sunday on the Canterbury Woods Apartments in Northeast Memphis.

Marlen, who handiest sought after to be known via her first identify, mentioned they’d long past to the condominium advanced to consult with her aunt and swim of their pool.

Canterbury Woods Apartments in Northeast Memphis (Photo via Melissa Moon, WREG)

Marlen mentioned when it was once time to pass, her boyfriend went forward of her and put their 18-month-old in her Dodge Charger. She defined that after she left the pool house, she noticed a car prevent in entrance of her Charger.

Then, a person allegedly put a gun to the again of her boyfriend’s head.

“I’m freaking out. First thing I do is call the cops while this is going on,” she advised ’s WREG.

The suspected carjacker demanded the car keys and took her boyfriend’s pockets and the diaper bag he was once sporting, Marlen defined. She mentioned her boyfriend, who doesn’t discuss a lot English, motioned to the alleged carjacker that their infant was once nonetheless within the car and pleaded with them to let him get his kid out of the car.

“It was a relief when he got the baby, and then they took the car, and they left,” mentioned Marlen.