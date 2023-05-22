Dade Phelan ‘Drunk’ or Having ‘Stroke’ in Viral Video

Former GOP state Rep. Jonathan Stickland weighed in at the controversy, criticizing the habits of lawmakers who could also be intoxicated all the way through essential legislative classes. Phelan has now not but answered to the allegations of intoxication, and his place of work declined to remark when reached via telephone.
Some conservatives have accused Phelan of being a “Republican In Name Only,” or even a Democrat in hide. The controversy has brought about requires his resignation, with the Collin County GOP publishing a survey asking whether or not Phelan must be speaker subsequent consultation. Despite defenders stating that the video was once only a quick clip from an extended day at the ground, the debate has endured to swirl on social media.
Despite the debate, Phelan met with the governor and lieutenant governor and shared a photograph on Twitter. The controversy serves as a reminder of the drive that lawmakers face as they paintings on essential regulation affecting thousands and thousands of Texans.