Dadrien Harrison murder in Dallas Lake Highlands: Arrest made

DALLAS — A 14-year-old has been arrested in the killing of every other teenager in the Lake Highlands house of Dallas closing week, police mentioned.

The suspect’s identify isn’t being launched through government, as they’re a juvenile.

The suspect used to be arrested on Saturday. More information in regards to the arrest used to be no longer launched.

The deadly capturing came about round 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the 7300 block of Skillman Street, between Walnut Hill Lane and Royal Lane.

According to police, an unknown suspect shot an adolescent, later recognized as 16-year-old Dadrien Harrison, after which fled the world.

The capturing came about not up to a mile from Lake Highlands High School, which is a part of Richardson Independent School District.

In a letter bought through WFAA on Wednesday, March 1, officers with the varsity recognized Harrison, a junior, because the sufferer. The college advised folks that they had been providing toughen to Harrison’s circle of relatives and an RISD disaster counseling crew can be made to be had to scholars for the remainder of the week.

“Dadrien’s passing is tragic and senseless, and he will be missed,” the varsity mentioned in the letter to folks.

It used to be no longer but transparent if the suspect who used to be arrested may be a scholar at Lake Highlands.

While the varsity didn’t say if there used to be any connection between the capturing and any scholars, officers mentioned steel detectors can be used as a precaution on Lake Highlands’ campus for the rest of the week.