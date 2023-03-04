Daily Bullets (Mar. 4): Big Saturday for the Cowboys and Cowgirls

Thanks for preventing via – right here’s your day by day dose of Oklahoma State sports activities news.
Three Thoughts
• Pretty large weekend for OSU athletics – Cowgirls have Bedlam at house nowadays, Cowboys with a MUST-win towards Texas Tech, and Cowboy Wrestling is operating on a Big 12 identify in Tulsa
“I think the guys are obviously disappointed we haven’t finished games better,” Boynton stated. “The reality is, we need to win a game if we want to get to the tournament. We probably need to win more than one game.”
• Lots of recent faces in this spring football primer having a look at the early spring intensity chart (247 Sports)
• Fantastic (paid) read on Mike Gundy’s strategy – I’ll be pulling nuggets from this, right here’s one:
If they get (Collin) Oliver relaxed running as a frequently blitzing linebacker in the Flyover scheme (most probably) this seems like a powerful unit to me. Gundy’s mentioned choice is for construction over the portal, however they appear to judge decrease stage possibilities and incorporate them into the program reasonably neatly.
Two Quotes
• Jason Taylor is taking advantage of that overdue mix invitation:
• How the Spencer Sanders’ generation ended received’t ever prevent sudden me.
One Question
• What’s the absolute best season on campus?
