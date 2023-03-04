Daily Bullets (Mar. 4): Big Saturday for the Cowboys and Cowgirls

Thanks for preventing via – right here’s your day by day dose of Oklahoma State sports activities news.

Three Thoughts

• Pretty large weekend for OSU athletics – Cowgirls have Bedlam at house nowadays, Cowboys with a MUST-win towards Texas Tech, and Cowboy Wrestling is operating on a Big 12 identify in Tulsa

“I think the guys are obviously disappointed we haven’t finished games better,” Boynton stated. “The reality is, we need to win a game if we want to get to the tournament. We probably need to win more than one game.” [TulsaWorld]

• Lots of recent faces in this spring football primer having a look at the early spring intensity chart (247 Sports)

• Fantastic (paid) read on Mike Gundy’s strategy – I’ll be pulling nuggets from this, right here’s one:

If they get (Collin) Oliver relaxed running as a frequently blitzing linebacker in the Flyover scheme (most probably) this seems like a powerful unit to me. Gundy’s mentioned choice is for construction over the portal, however they appear to judge decrease stage possibilities and incorporate them into the program reasonably neatly. [America’s War Game]

Two Quotes

• Jason Taylor is taking advantage of that overdue mix invitation:

• How the Spencer Sanders’ generation ended received’t ever prevent sudden me.

One Question

• What’s the absolute best season on campus?

