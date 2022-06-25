Dallas abortion protests planned after Roe v. Wade decision

The ruling got here greater than a month after the beautiful leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the courtroom was ready to take this momentous step.

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place practically 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s final result is anticipated to result in abortion bans in roughly half the states.

In the wake of the SCOTUS ruling, protests had been already being planned in North Texas, together with a number of in Dallas.

Dallas

On Friday at 6:30 p.m., practically 200 folks attended the Dallas Women’s March on the Belo Garden Park in downtown. WFAA’s Adriana De Alba was at Friday’s protest. You can learn extra about it right here.

The Dallas Count Democratic Party is internet hosting a rally Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m. in downtown. The “Rising Together Rally for Our Rights” will occur on the Main Street Garden Park at 1902 Main Street. Follow WFAA’s Malini Basu for updates from this protest.

The Dallas Rally for Abortion Justice was scheduled for Wednesday, June 29, from midday to 2 p.m. in downtown Dallas. Hosts embody the Afiya Center, Jane’s Due Process, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. The rally might be held at Dallas City Hall downtown.

Fort Worth

In Fort Worth, a “Decision Day Action” rally was being planned for Saturday, June 25 at midday exterior the Tarrant County courthouse downtown. Follow WFAA’s Adriana De Alba for updates from this protest.

Denton

A protest was additionally being held in Denton on the metropolis corridor on Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m., in accordance with a number of social media posts.

More Texas rallies

In Austin, Beto O’Rourke, who’s difficult Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on this 12 months’s election, is holding a “Rally for Reproductive Freedom” on the Pan American Neighborhood Park at 5 p.m. Sunday.

“The public event comes in direct response to the Supreme Court’s dangerous decision to roll back women’s rights by overturning Roe vs. Wade,” O’Rourke’s marketing campaign stated in a press launch.

