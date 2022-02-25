Dallas-area temperatures rise into the 40s, but more cold nights are in the forecast

After a hard freeze overnight, temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area reached relatively balmy heights Saturday and melted much of the ice remaining from the week’s winter storm.

The temperature reached the mid-40s at DFW International Airport on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. It had dipped to 20 degrees at the airport in the early-morning hours.

Although freezing temperatures are expected for at least a few more nights, meteorologists say a warming trend is in store for North Texas — with no precipitation in the forecast.

A low of 24 degrees is forecast for Saturday night, but high temperatures are expected to reach the 50s Sunday and the 60s later in the week, according to the weather service.

“After that brief wintry weather interruption, we now return you to your regularly scheduled dry weather pattern on the La Nina channel,” the weather service’s Fort Worth office tweeted.

Roads begin to clear

Above-freezing temperatures and a bit of sunlight Friday afternoon began to melt the snow and sleet that had blanketed Dallas-Fort Worth, but frigid weather overnight refroze some of that melt and created hazardous conditions for motorists Saturday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation urged drivers to continue to exercise caution on the roads.

“Watch for refrozen slush and black ice, especially around bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas,” the department’s Fort Worth office cautioned on Twitter.

TxDOT crews in the Dallas area, who had worked for days to treat major roads, discontinued emergency operations Saturday morning, the agency said.

Much of the remaining ice melted Saturday, but additional refreezing overnight may create some icy patches Sunday morning, KXAS-TV (NBC5) meteorologist Samantha Davies said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to 120 crashes from Friday night to Saturday afternoon, and they have been called to more than 350 since Wednesday, spokesman Jason Evans said.

About 230 flights out of DFW Airport were canceled Saturday, according to FlightAware, along with 45 departures from Dallas Love Field.

DART resuming services earlier

After initially suspending all services from noon Friday to noon Sunday, DART announced Saturday that bus service would resume at 5 a.m. Sunday. Rail operations will still resume at noon, spokesman Gordon Shattles said.

DART will have 14 shuttle bus routes running between rail stations. The routes can be found on DART’s website.

Although DART has previously stopped running its light-rail trains because of icy conditions, Friday was the first time the transit agency suspended all its services. The move confused and stranded some commuters as they tried to make their way through the storm.

Shattles said that suspensions were a difficult decision, but officials felt they had no choice. He said it wasn’t a move that DART took lightly.

“First and foremost was making sure that those riders are safe, and we couldn’t guarantee that on the roads right now,” Shattles said Friday.

Yoli Cardona (from left), Sammi Jo Cardona, 6, and Sammy Cardona arrive at Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

Oncor working through outages

On Saturday evening, Oncor said about 500 North Texans were still without power — all of them in Hunt County. Most of the outages were caused by tree damage, Oncor said.

Oncor said its crews were expected to finish the repairs Saturday.

Texas’ power grid remained stable through the peak of the storm Thursday and Friday and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas ordered no major load shed events. Texans’ electricity usage topped out at about 69 gigawatts this year, much lower than last winter’s peak demand of 77 gigawatts.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that the grid “is better” than it was during last February’s deep freeze, which caused the deaths of more than 240 people.

Although the recent storm was not nearly as severe as last year’s, at least two deaths related to the weather have been reported.

Wednesday night, a trucker died after being thrown from the vehicle in a crash on Interstate 45 near downtown Dallas. And officials in Hunt County found a woman, two dogs and a cat dead from apparent carbon-monoxide poisoning, with a gas-powered generator in her garage.

Here’s what NBC5′s latest forecast says:

Sunday: 47/26, sunny and chilly

Monday: 52/29, partly cloudy and cool

Tuesday: 57/33, partly cloudy and cool

Wednesday: 60/37, partly cloudy