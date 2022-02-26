Dallas bald eagles rebuild, perch at another nest after theirs fell near White Rock Lake

The bald eagles’ nest near White Rock Lake is no more, but residents who live near Lake Highlands Park say they haven’t given up hope on the birds yet.

And it seems — for now — that the pair hasn’t given up on the area, either.

Sam Kieschnick, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department urban wildlife biologist, had said there could still be time in the season for the birds to mate and build a new nest.

The young eagle couple’s nest and eggs fell from a cottonwood tree a day earlier after 15 to 30 mph wind gusts were forecast for the area. People had described hearing the birds calling out in confusion and distress afterward.

Nests can take months to build, but it’s not uncommon for eagles to poach another bird’s treetop property either. Bald eagles mate for life, and they build their nests in mature or dead trees. A waterfront view is important as nests often provide a perch with a clear view of where they hunt for food. Nests can be about 5 feet wide and weigh more than a thousand pounds.

Small groups of birders and residents from the area stopped on the northern portion of the park Wednesday to watch the pair of bald eagles soaring around the area.

The eagles could be seen carrying fish in their talons, flying down to a creek nearby. Multiple people said they saw them carrying small branches — and many hope it’s the start of a new nest.

Though it is unclear if the bald eagles will build a new nest near the old site, a wooded area along North Buckner Boulevard at Lake Highlands Park, people said they are still finding joy and inspiration from them.

Paul and Brenda Hopwood said they had traveled from Midlothian to check out the bald eagles.

The couple said they’re not birders but are avid fans of bald eagles. For years, they have traveled to places where they might be able to spot the birds.

Paul Hopwood said he has been fascinated by the birds since he first saw them up close during a fishing trip about 10 years ago. He said he was fascinated by how bald eagles would swoop down to snatch crappie that he and his fishing buddies couldn’t take home.

A bald eagle sits in a hawks’ nest at White Rock Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Dallas, TX. The couple had set up a nest southeast of the East Lake Highlands Drive and North Buckner Boulevard intersection, but it reportedly fell on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 in high winds. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

“When you see them in flight, the word ‘majestic’ comes to mind. Their wingspans are like 6 feet,” Hopwood said as he stretched out his arms.

Brenda Hopwood, who was holding a camera, said she was saddened to hear that the nest had fallen on Tuesday, but added that she was happy to see them sticking around.

“It’s a gift,” she said. “It’s a treat to get to see them.”

Joan Layden, who lives near the park, said Wednesday was the third time that she came to the park to watch the eagles, though she had frequently seen them while driving past the area.

A bald eagle flies around close to where its former nest was at White Rock Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Dallas, TX. The couple had set up a nest southeast of the East Lake Highlands Drive and North Buckner Boulevard intersection, but it reportedly fell on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 in high winds. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

Layden said she had wanted to show the eagles to her sister, Kathryn, who lives in Rowlett. She and a friend from high school, Danny Sansone, who has a large scope for birdwatching, made plans to bring her sister to the park to see the eagles but on Tuesday heard that the nest had fallen.

“We planned for today, so when I heard that the nest fell, I thought, ‘Oh no, she won’t get to see the birds,’” Layden said.

As the eagles flew around the empty field Wednesday afternoon, Layden said, she was happy to see that the birds were still active in the park, despite the destruction of their nest.

“It shows their resilience and determination,” she added.

A bald eagle flies with a twig back to its tree at White Rock Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Dallas, TX. The couple had set up a nest southeast of the East Lake Highlands Drive and North Buckner Boulevard intersection, but it reportedly fell on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 in high winds. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

Sansone said he has been coming to the park for about the last three weeks to see the birds. He said he saw one of the eagles carrying a stick to a hawks’ nest across the field from where the old nest had been, making him hopeful that the eagles will build another one nearby.

“I just wanted to see them before they leave and just say goodbye,” Sansone said.

For now, it looks like they’re sticking around.