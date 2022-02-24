Dallas-based Lantern Entertainment backs deal to acquire Studios of Paris

The Dallas investor duo who bought Harvey Weinstein’s entertainment company has struck another deal, partnering with an Italian firm to acquire studios in Paris that have produced titles such as Emily in Paris and Murder Mystery 2.

Lantern Entertainment, co-founded by Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, is one of the backers of Tarak Ben Ammar’s $35 million purchase of Studios of Paris. The studios include nine sound stages totaling 120,000 square feet.

Ben Ammar, who co-founded the studios a decade ago and owned a 25% stake in the, completed the acquisition via Eagle Pictures France, a subsidiary of the Italian production and distribution powerhouse. California-based private equity firm IRA Capital also is one of his backers.

Andy Mitchell of Lantern Entertainment (Courtesy photo / Lantern Capital Partners)

Mitchell said a surge in studio development demand is one of the main reasons for the acquisition.

“It was just a lot easier to produce television, movies and commercials inside of a soundstage because you can control the environment vs. trying to do it on the outside,” Mitchell said. “So there’s been a surge of demand for additional places.”

Lantern Entertainment moved its Dallas headquarters from The Crescent to Old Parkland last fall, Mitchell said. He said he considers Texas to be an ideal business environment.

“We still have offices in L.A.,” Mitchell said. “You can’t be in Hollywood and not be in Hollywood, but I like to continue to grow in Texas.”

Netflix recently agreed to invest $45 million in at least 10 French and European films over the next three years. All of the films under the deal will have a theatrical premiere in France and launch on the streaming platform 15 months later.

Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2, starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, is filming at Studios of Paris.

Mitchell and Brajovic paid $289 million for Harvey Weinstein’s entertainment company in a bankruptcy auction in 2019. The two cleaned out Weinstein’s management team and formed a partnership with the former CEO of Metro Goldwyn Mayer to lead the company.

“We continue to invest in the production of world class content,” Mitchell said. “It’s kind of a vertical integration. Instead of just being a production company and producing movies and films, we are now acquiring and controlling the production assets.”

Lantern Entertainment, founded in 2018, is part of Lantern Capital Partners LP.