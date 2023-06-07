Dallas-based restaurant Twin Peaks to go public

Dallas-based restaurant chain Twin Peaks has introduced its plans to go public, following its acquisition through world franchising corporate, FAT Brands Inc. for $300 million in October 2021. Twin Peaks is a sports activities lodge-themed restaurant that has been generating industry-leading reasonable unit volumes, with annual same-store gross sales expanding through 11.3% in 2022. The transfer to go public will supply Twin Peaks with the chance to construct on its place within the sports activities hotel eating class and additional toughen its emblem and capitalize on its growth plans. FAT Brands Inc. will stay the bulk proprietor of publicly traded Twin Peaks following the transaction. Twin Peaks has not too long ago opened its a hundredth location in Indiana and is making plans to open 18 to 20 new gadgets this 12 months, with expectancies of about 115 places through the tip of the 12 months. The corporate additionally has a construction pipeline for an extra 109 franchise gadgets and plans to double its footprint to 200 accommodations through 2027. The greater portfolio is anticipated to build up gross sales to about $1 billion.
FAT Brands Co-CEO and CFO, Ken Kuick, stated in a ready commentary, “Twin Peaks was an exceptional acquisition for us in 2021. Led by veteran CEO Joe Hummel and a seasoned management team, Twin Peaks continues to produce industry-leading average unit volumes, with annual same-store sales increasing by 11.3 percent in 2022. We believe that creating a separate publicly traded company will provide the best opportunity to further enhance the brand, capitalize on its expansion plans, and build upon its position as a leader in the sports lodge dining category.”
