Dallas-based restaurant Twin Peaks to go public





Dallas-based restaurant chain Twin Peaks has introduced its plans to go public, following its acquisition through world franchising corporate, FAT Brands Inc. for $300 million in October 2021. Twin Peaks is a sports activities lodge-themed restaurant that has been generating industry-leading reasonable unit volumes, with annual same-store gross sales expanding through 11.3% in 2022. The transfer to go public will supply Twin Peaks with the chance to construct on its place within the sports activities hotel eating class and additional toughen its emblem and capitalize on its growth plans. FAT Brands Inc. will stay the bulk proprietor of publicly traded Twin Peaks following the transaction. Twin Peaks has not too long ago opened its a hundredth location in Indiana and is making plans to open 18 to 20 new gadgets this 12 months, with expectancies of about 115 places through the tip of the 12 months. The corporate additionally has a construction pipeline for an extra 109 franchise gadgets and plans to double its footprint to 200 accommodations through 2027. The greater portfolio is anticipated to build up gross sales to about $1 billion.