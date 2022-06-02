Dallas-born Velvet Taco to spike to 100 restaurants and grow internationally

Dallas fast-casual restaurant Velvet Taco will develop to “north of 100 eating places” by 2026, says CEO and president Clay Dover. The corporate is on a speedy growth plan since Leonard Inexperienced & Companions acquired a majority stake within the firm from L Catterton in November 2021.
Leonard Inexperienced is a personal firm and the phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed. L Catterton saved a minority stake in Velvet Taco, as did Entrance Burner Eating places (now FB Society), the native firm that created the funky taco store at Dallas’ Knox-Henderson in 2011.
As Velvet Taco expands outdoors of Texas to cities like Charlotte, Nashville, Chicago and Atlanta, it’ll additionally have a look at development alternatives in South Florida.
“I simply received again from a really sunny metropolis in Florida and toured a bunch of taco locations to see the place we’d match,” Dover says. “No one does what we do. No one has a rooster and waffle taco. … No one does a 420 blazin’ taco with Fruity Pebbles on it.
“We’ve received this nice alternative for bringing numerous cultures collectively over a taco.”
The corporate operates 33 eating places domestically, with 9 extra projected to open in 2022 and one other 15 in 2023.
Subsequent, Dover has plans to take Velvet Taco internationally. Location particulars haven’t been inked, he says. This system shall be run by the corporate’s new senior director of worldwide improvement, simply employed.
In tandem with Velvet Taco’s development, the 11-year-old firm will lastly transfer out of a WeWork house in Plano and right into a lease within the Addison space, at Belt Line Highway and the Dallas North Tollway.
“We determined to place down roots long-term, as we continued to sprawl and develop and grow to be extra impartial,” Dover says. The brand new HQ in Addison’s Financial institution of American constructing shall be Velvet Taco’s residence base for a minimum of the following 5 years. The corporate will use the close by Velvet Taco restaurant as its take a look at kitchen, the place cooks dream up the following “WTF” (that’s Weekly Taco Function).
The WTF is the corporate’s method of testing new recipes with prospects. Latest WTFs have included steak milanese, honey chipotle rooster, and crispy barbecue rooster with elote corn. Profitable take a look at tacos land on the menu completely.
Whereas the corporate plans development to new cities like Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Spherical Rock, Texas, it’ll additionally double down on its residence area of Dallas-Fort Value.
“We imagine that Dallas may have greater than 20 Velvet Tacos by the point it’s all stated and executed,” Dover says. “It’s a large metropolis. The model resonates effectively. And it’s the place we began.”
Many, however not all, of the coming-soon Velvet Tacos in D-FW are constructed from the bottom up.
New Velvet Tacos opening quickly in Dallas-Fort Value:
- Grandscape, close to Nebraska Furnishings Mark in The Colony: June 2022
- Grapevine, on S.H. 114: November 2022
- Deep Ellum, at 2556 Elm Road close to Good-Latimer: December 2022
- Rockwall (off of Ridge Highway): December 2022
- North Frisco (on the 380 hall, close to a coming-soon H-E-B): early 2023
- Allen (off of Stacy Highway, in entrance of Goal): early 2023
- North Fort Value (at 1-35, close to the Alliance City Heart improvement): early 2023
We requested: The place else may Velvet Taco may develop in North Texas?
Dover and his group are scouting for places in Denton, Mansfield, Las Colinas, Dallas’ Bishop Arts District, Rowlett/Garland, Arlington, South Dallas and Southwest Fort Value.
A lot of the corporate’s current development occurred prior to now two years, throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Dover says. “We went into COVID with 16 eating places, now we’re at 33. Nevertheless it’s exhausting work. Eating places are a troublesome enterprise, and we wish to make sure that we’re ready.”
The brand new HQ has room for an IT/tech group in addition to new hires for HR, coaching and advertising. With Leonard Inexperienced’s personal fairness backing, this firm will simply grow to be one among Dallas’ fastest-growing restaurant manufacturers.