Front Page

Dallas Briaridge Drive fire: One person dies, officials say

February 9, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



DALLAS — One person died in a house fire and another person and a firefighter were injured in far North Dallas on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the 7900 block of Briaridge Road, near Coit and Arapaho roads, where they saw thick black smoke and heavy flames coming from a one-story home.

Firefighters got reports that a woman was still inside the home, so they began rescue efforts, according to a news release from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

They were able to put the fire out, but the body of the victim was found inside, where she had died.

A man inside the home was able to make it out with minor injuries. Officials also said a firefighter was taken to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation. The firefighter was expected to be OK.

The fire was still under investigation Wednesday morning. The victim’s name has not been released.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram