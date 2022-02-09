Dallas Carter High cheer team heads to national championship

“This is honestly like a feeling of a lifetime just to get to know that we get to show our talent… and prove ourselves as national champions,” said Katelayn Vault.

DALLAS — Dallas ISD’s David W. Carter High School has a proud athletic history. The 1988 championship football team still considered one of the finest high school teams ever assembled.

But now it’s time for the football team to cheer from the sidelines as Carter Cheer vies for a title of its own.

With the football team and drumline gathered Wednesday afternoon for a worthy sendoff outside the school gymnasium, the Carter varsity cheer squad boarded a private bus bound for DFW Airport and an American Airlines flight to Orlando.

Their destination: Disney World and the 2022 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships.

“It’s awesome because it’s a part of history for Dallas ISD,” said Eddie Stafford in her “Cheer Nana” T-shirt as she joined the sendoff to wish the girls, including her granddaughter Amaria Hubbard, well. “And for her to be a part of it is absolutely amazing.”

“It’s amazing,” Amaria said. “And we’re all so proud of ourselves because we worked very hard.”

The ladies of Carter are the first all-Black 4A team to place at UIL. And now, they are aiming even higher.

They will compete beginning Feb. 11 in a gameday, small varsity, non-tumbling division, where a team of just 13 will perform.

“This is honestly like a feeling of a lifetime just to get to know that we get to show our talent on a national platform and prove ourselves as national champions,” said cheer team member Katelayn Vault. “It’s honestly an indescribable feeling.”

“Our mission and goal is to make these girls compete and show them they are worthy of a competitive squad,” said head coach Natasha Stevens.

“This is a big deal. I’ve been a competitive cheerleader all my life and this is my first like big, big high school cheer competition,” Amaria Hubbard said. “So I’m very excited.”

And as they boarded their private coach to DFW Airport Wednesday afternoon, Katelayn Vault made a bold prediction.

“Yes sir,” she said. “We’re not bringing back anything but gold. We plan to win.”

Planning to make Carter High, and Dallas, proud again.

But then again, Eddie Stafford in that “Cheer Nana” t-shirt would tell you they already have.