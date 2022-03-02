Dallas College’s new chancellor begins his tenure

Championing community college as a pathway to upward mobility, Dallas College’s next chancellor began his tenure today.

Justin Lonon took over the system after longtime leader Joe May transitioned into chancellor emeritus.

“Dallas College is about breaking down barriers to rewarding careers and making education more accessible for future generations,” Lonon said in a text. “Working closely with our incredible faculty and staff, I can’t think of a greater honor than carrying on the college’s mission of transforming lives and communities through higher education.”

Lonon has been with the college since 2005 and served as executive vice chancellor since 2015. He was selected to be the eight chancellor of Dallas College in June, just weeks after May announced his retirement after a seven-year term.

“He cares about students; he cares about the community; and he has been instrumental in Dallas College’s transformation,” May said in a statement.

May had previously said his retirement would take effect in August of this year.

Lonon has served in different roles, including interim president of Brookhaven College in 2019 — overseeing a campus of nearly 20,000 students. He worked as press secretary for then-Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk before joining the college system.

The Arkansas native boasts a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Missouri State University, a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Texas and a doctorate in management from the University of Maryland – Global Campus.

He helped establish the school’s first Office of Social Responsibility that, among other things, aims to drive innovation and foster diversity, equity and inclusion at the school.

In early 2020, the Dallas County Community College District merged its seven colleges into one, transforming the conglomerate into Dallas College. Board Chair Monica Lira Bravo previously said that the system is still working through the transition and that Lonon is a key player in the school’s consolidation.

