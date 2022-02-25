Dallas congressional hopeful Namdar suspended from anti-trafficking program amid escort allegations

Updated at at 11:28 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2022 with Brad Namdar’s response to the Secretary of State.

Dallas congressional candidate Brad Namdar’s business has been suspended from a state anti-human trafficking program, after The Dallas Morning News reported allegations that he solicited sex from an escort on two occasions last year.

On Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s Office temporarily discontinued Namdar’s membership in its Texas Businesses Against Trafficking Partnership. Secretary of State John Scott gave Namdar until Friday to verify he did not violate the program’s “Zero Tolerance Policy” toward trafficking, which prohibits use of company funds to patronize sexually oriented businesses or to engage in sexual conduct that violates state or federal law.

Namdar responded to the agency by email Friday morning, denying the allegations against him and stating he was compliant with all program requirements. In addition to regularly checking the documentation of his suppliers, contractors and employees to ensure they are in compliance, Namdar denied any ties to legal or illegal sexual activity.

“I also have no personal involvement with illegal sexual conduct or participation in the commercial sex industry,” Namdar told the agency. “As you know, my involvement with these spheres of activity has been through my dedicated work with [the program] and our partners by continuing our mission of educating the public about this criminal enterprise and working, providing research, reporting, and of course advocacy for victims of this system of abuse.”

Without giving a deadline, a spokesman with the Secretary of State said the agency will consider Namdar’s response and follow up if necessary.

“We’re reviewing his response to determine if we need any additional information, including a sworn statement, in order to determine whether or not his business can be reinstated,” Sam Taylor told The Dallas Morning News.

Solicitation of prostitution is illegal in Texas. Under state law, it is different from human trafficking, which involves an element of coercion or child victims. On Monday, Namdar publicly denied the allegations against him and struck a defiant tone in promising to remain in the race for Congress.

“I am not going to allow for false allegations towards me, my family, or anyone else to distract me from my campaign. Lies, fabrications, and attacks on my character have been done, but I will move forward. I’d like to thank our supporters during this time and let’s focus on TX32,” Namdar wrote in identical posts on Instagram stories and Twitter.

The 32nd Congressional District snakes from Balch Springs along Far East Dallas and up to Richardson. Parts of Dallas, Collin and Denton counties are included in the district. Early voting in the Republican primary started Monday and runs through Feb. 25.

Election Day is March 1.

On Saturday, The News published a story detailing the two alleged sexual encounters between Namdar and a professional escort. The woman said Namdar solicited her for sex twice in May, and she provided The News with videos of the second alleged sexual encounter, for which she said Namdar failed to pay her.

The News also uncovered school records that show Namdar was accused of inappropriately touching a student when he was working at North Dallas High School in 2014.

Namdar denied both the escort’s and student’s accusations, saying the videos were “manufactured” and positing that individuals involved in human trafficking are targeting him for his advocacy work. In addition to the Secretary of State’s program, Namdar has hosted anti-trafficking trainings and panels and sits on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Tasblackchroniclece to Eradicate Human Trafficking.

Namdar also questioned the validity of the records laying out the student’s accusations against him, saying he was never contacted by the school or Child Protective Services.

After the story published, The News editorial board rescinded its recommendation of Namdar.

Namdar’s other supporters, however, remain mum regarding the allegations.

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, the Republican who held the seat before Democratic incumbent Colin Allred, and State Board of Education member Tom Maynard have not returned multiple calls and emails about their endorsements of Namdar. Garland ISD trustee Daphne Stanley said she is doing her own fact-finding and will make a decision on her support at a later date.

Namdar’s five opponents in the GOP primary also have largely demurred.

Nathan Davis and Antonio Swad declined to comment. Darrell Day told The News, “We pray for Brad and his family during this difficult time.” Justin Webb did not return a request for comment.

Edward Okpa, a real estate developer and former candidate for Dallas mayor, was the only opponent to demand action. He blasted Sessions for his endorsement and The News for its recommendation, saying Namdar should be forced to remove the paper’s support from his mailers and website.

“I hope voters in District #32 take this into consideration and do the right thing,” he wrote in an email.

The News reached out to Gov. Greg Abbott, who appointed Namdar to a state board, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which counts Namdar among its anti-trafficking task force members, and received no response.

Jennifer Stoddard Hajdu, who chairs the Dallas County Republican Party, said the electorate will choose the right candidate.

“The voters in the 32nd District are very experienced voters,” she said. “They know what issues matter to them, they have very good judgment, and they will act accordingly.”