Dallas County DA says he won’t prosecute women wanting abortions

DALLAS — Following the Supreme Court’s resolution to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Dallas County district legal professional has launched a press release saying he won’t prosecute women who’re looking for abortions.

The Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling on Friday, paving the way in which for states to make their very own selections on the right way to deal with abortions.

The affect in Texas may already be seen after it was one among 13 states that already handed a “trigger law,” which might implement all abortion-related laws that has been handed since Roe v. Wade’s resolution in 1973. The “trigger law” is predicted to enter impact 30 days after the Supreme Court points a judgment on the case. The Court issued its opinion on Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Immediately after that landmark overturning on Friday, nonetheless, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton mentioned prosecutors may instantly pursue felony prosecutions primarily based on violations of Texas abortion prohibitions predating Roe v. Wade, which the Legislature by no means repealed.

On Friday afternoon, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot launched a press release in response to the SCOTUS resolution about how his workplace will deal with abortion circumstances.

“I want women across Texas, and especially here in Dallas County, to rest assured that my office will not stand in the way of them seeking the health care they need,” Creuzot said.

“Bans on abortion disproportionately impact the poor, women of color and other vulnerable populations and endanger public safety,” he added.

Texas at the moment bans abortions after six weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest. This was a part of Senate Bill 8, which was handed in 2021. The legislation additionally permits an individual to sue anybody who aids or abets an abortion for as much as $10,000.

Under the present legislation, a prosecutor may file prices towards an abortion supplier, but it surely’s thought-about a misdemeanor.