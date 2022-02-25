Dallas County Democrats file temporary restraining order to keep polls open after winter closures

A bunch of Democratic candidates in Dallas County will file a temporary restraining order immediately to keep early voting polls open longer hours after a number of polling areas had been closed this week for winter climate.

Andrew Sommerman, a candidate for county commissioners court docket district 2, is submitting the restraining order on behalf of himself and 4 different candidates for decide: Maria Aceves, Dan Patterson, Dominique Torres Williams and Nancy Mulder.

“Historically, many citizens depend on polling hours which are outdoors of the workday, or on weekends,” Sommerman mentioned in a ready assertion. “Given the disruptions this week, we predict the closings must be taken into consideration and we should always present entry to the polls on Saturday, or prolong hours immediately.”

A number of polling areas within the county had been closed Wednesday or had a delayed begin Thursday. The restraining order requests that polls keep open late Friday or be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Polls may even be open on Election Day, Monday, March 1.

All through his main marketing campaign, Sommerman has criticized Republican-led adjustments to voting regulation, saying they restrict entry to the polls. The county’s Republican Get together declined to be part of the authorized effort to keep polls open Friday, Sommerman mentioned.

“The Republican Get together already did critical harm to our voting entry within the final legislative session,” Sommerman mentioned. “They shouldn’t even have the climate on their facet.”