Dallas County health officials report 10 new deaths

These deaths ranged in age from a Dallas man in his 40s to a Seagoville woman in her 90s.

TEXAS, USA — Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

These ranged in age from a Dallas man in his 40s to a Seagoville woman in her 90s.

This brings the county’s confirmed COVID-19 death total to 5,788 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 1,825 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. Of the new cases, 247 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have now been 453,763 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports a Total of 1,825 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 10 Deaths, Including 247 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/n4eVI2JcOx — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 4, 2022

RELATED: No, a scientific study doesn’t say you can smoke marijuana to prevent COVID-19

Tarrant County health officials report 1,070 hospitalizations

Tarrant County Public Health reported Thursday there are currently 1,070 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 1,118 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the seventh time in the last eight days hospitalizations have decreased in Tarrant County.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 24% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials also announced there were 15 new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from an Arlington man in his 40s to a Fort Worth man in his 90s.

There were 3,474 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. There have been 537,998 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have been 3,229,596 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

State officials report 11,673 hospitalizations

On Thursday, state health officials reported there are currently 11,673 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 11,997 the previous day.

Hospitalizations in the state have remained below 13,000 hospitalizations for six consecutive days.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 12,771 hospitalizations.

RELATED: No, the US government is not ending daily COVID death reporting

State officials report 22,694 new cases

State health officials reported 22,694 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were 21,082 on Wednesday.

This daily reported statistic has remained above 20,000 since Jan. 1.

The state’s current 14-day average is 33,394 cases.

Texas health officials report 405 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 405 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Thursday, state health officials said.

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before as well.

This is now the fourth day in a row the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.