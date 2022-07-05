Dallas County hosting annual expunction expo

In 2021, the expunction expo obtained essentially the most purposes ever in a single week, totaling greater than 1,300.

The Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Dallas County District Clerk’s Office and Dallas County Public Defender’s Office started hosting the sixth Annual Dallas County Expunction Expo, beginning July 5.

People with offenses on their felony document could qualify for an expunction if any of the next apply:

You have been arrested however a cost was by no means filed, was no-billed by the grand jury, or was rejected by the District Attorney’s Office

Your felony, Class A misdemeanor, or Class B misdemeanor cost was dismissed with none kind of group supervision or probation previous to the dismissal

Your Class C misdemeanor was dismissed, otherwise you efficiently accomplished Class C deferred adjudication

You have been acquitted (discovered “not guilty”) of your cost by a decide, jury, or appellate court docket

You have been convicted of a criminal offense however later pardoned by the Texas Governor or the United States President

You have been convicted earlier than Sept. 01, 2021 for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon beneath Section 46.02(a) of the Penal Code

In 2021, the Expunction Expo obtained essentially the most purposes ever in a single week (greater than 1,300). Nearly half of all of these making use of met the necessities and have been invited to take part in final yr’s expo, in response to the district legal professional’s workplace.

A case is not eligible for an expunction, if:

The case remains to be pending

You have been convicted within the case, even should you solely paid a fantastic

You obtained probation, group supervision or deferred adjudication for a felony, Class A misdemeanor, or Class B misdemeanor you need expunged, even when your case was later dismissed

The case you need expunged is a felony, and also you have been arrested for an additional offense on the identical time that resulted in a conviction, probation, group supervision, or deferred adjudication.

The expo runs from July 5 to July 11, and solely Dallas County offenses will probably be thought-about. Anyone eager about making use of can achieve this here on the Dallas County District Clerk’s website.

Participants will probably be notified by cellphone and e-mail no later than Sept. 12, 2022, in the event that they qualify to take part within the 2022 expunction expo. Those granted expunctions will probably be celebrated at a commencement ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.