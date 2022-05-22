Front Page

Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Class: Micah Parsons, Osa and PFF Biggest One-Year Risers

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

One year later, the only second-guessing around the Dallas Cowboys’ endeavors around the 2021 NFL Draft is around the initial thoughts.

Pro Football Focus’ re-grading of the Cleveland-based selections was particularly friendly to America’s Team, awarding their 11-man class a grade of A after it was originally bestowed a B upon opening impressions. Dallas is one of four teams to earn an A after failing to nab one on draft night alongside Kansas City, Miami, and Philadelphia.

The scariest part of the scenario, at least from an opponent’s perspective, is that the inflated grade is partly based on potential. Little more needs to be said about the impact first-round choice Micah Parsons had on the team en route to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and the list doesn’t try to hide his obvious impact. 

