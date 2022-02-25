Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 rookie class ranked top 10 in the NFL thanks to ‘home run’ pick Micah Parsons

After a season that didn’t end as well as the Cowboys hoped, Dallas fans can look to the future to assuage the pain of an early playoff exit for signs of hope. For those fans, this crop of Cowboys rookies gives them plenty to be hopeful about for the future.

On Thursday, NFL.com ranked the rookie classes of all 32 NFL teams. Dallas cracked the top 10 at seventh place on the list, thanks largely to the help of AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and his phenomenal first season.

Nick Shook of NFL.com evaluated the Cowboys’ class and had glowing praise of Parsons

“Dallas hit a 450-foot home run with its selection of Parsons, going best player available over clear need at 12th overall and reaping the rewards,” Shook said.

Parsons was the first Cowboy to win Defensive Player of the year and the first unanimous pick in the award’s history. The linebacker was top 10 in the NFL with 13 sacks, 67 quarterback pressures, 20 tackles for loss and nine forced throwaways while ranking 118th in pass rushing attempts.

Yes Parsons was a big part of Dallas’ successful rookie class, but he wasn’t the only first year player to make an impact. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas third round pick out of UCLA, also made an impact as a rookie.

“[Odighizuwa’s] defensive snap counts tailed off as the season wore on, and he didn’t draw a strong Pro Football Focus grade, but he did produce an optimistic outlook,” Shook said.

The defensive tackle started 12 of the 16 games in which he played, finishing the season with six tackles for loss, two sacks and 11 QB hits.

Dallas did well bolstering the defense, especially up front, and Shook took notice of the contributions from the Cowboys’ rookie defensive linemen.

“Like Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston, Quinton Bohanna saw a decent amount of playing time and is an exciting prospect,” Shook said.

Golston, Dallas’ second third round pick, played in 15 games and put up 32 tackles, one sack, one pass deflection and a fumble recovery at defensive end. Bohanna, a sixth round pick, played in 14 games, started one and accumulated 10 tackles in his first season as an NFL DT.

