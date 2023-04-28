Dallas Cowboys 2023 NFL Draft class: Here’s who they picked

Here is a take a look at who the Cowboys have picked to this point:

Michigan local Mazi Smith was once named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 after making 48 tackles and a couple of.5 for a loss in his 14 begins for the Wolverines. NFL.com lists the 6’3″, 323-pound Smith because the Cowboys’ No. 26 select, and he’s anticipated to lend a hand solidify the crew’s protection after they struggled to forestall the operating recreation in 2022.

