Dallas Cowboys 2023 schedule: Breaking it down





The hype gadget for the NFL by no means stops, and its annual time table unencumber was once the most recent tournament to ramp up the offseason intrigue. With leaks popping out days earlier than its legit announcement, there weren’t as many surprises as conceivable, but the anticipation for the league’s slate of video games introduced pleasure. That was once the case for Dallas Cowboys lovers who eagerly awaited the crew’s time table. The interest will get the most efficient of many that had to know the details of the Cowboys’ 2023-2024 marketing campaign regardless of already realizing the warring parties months in the past as dictated through the NFL’s method.

Of path, that gained’t forestall the loads from going over the legit time table with a fine-toothed comb, marking off wins and losses months earlier than those video games are set to happen. Injuries, success, and different cases can temporarily impact how excellent a crew is from year-to-year, making guesses in regards to the Cowboys’ document in May appear to be an workout in futility. Much can exchange from now till September. On paper, it seems as even though it’s a more difficult street for Dallas than the only they traveled final 12 months. Here’s a have a look at the developments introduced through the time table because the Cowboys glance to make the playoffs for a 3rd instantly season underneath Mike McCarthy.

A Familiar Face to Open the Slate

Although it hasn’t took place prior to now 3 years, the league went to a at ease matchup to open the season with the Cowboys set to stand off towards the New York Giants. From 2012-2019, a span of 8 seasons, the Giants and Cowboys matched up six instances on opening weekend. The excellent news is the Cowboys have gained 5 of the ones six video games, together with all 5 night time video games, which this contest can also be. The opener was once pinned for NBC’s Sunday Night Football from MetLife Stadium. The lone loss within the sequence of openers towards New York got here all the way through Dak Prescott’s debut as a rookie in 2016.

On the Road to End, Again

The Cowboys end up their time table in Washington D.C. towards the rival Commanders for a 2d consecutive 12 months. It additionally marks the fourth consecutive season that the Cowboys will finish the 12 months at the street, one thing that turns out not likely and now not one thing another NFL crew has needed to bear. Over the previous 10 years, Dallas’ time table has concluded with seven street video games, so it would seem that the league likes to have America’s Team up towards the ropes to finish their season.

A Return to Three Games in 11 Days

After a short lived respite final season, the Cowboys are again to enjoying 3 video games in 11 days round Thanksgiving. The group has gotten used to the Sunday recreation earlier than their annual Turkey Day contest, adopted through some other Thursday night time recreation lately, so it’s no wonder it will occur once more in 2023. The certain is that the Thanksgiving recreation towards the Commanders is the start of 3 instantly house video games that culminate with a mini bye week to organize for the Philadelphia Eagles in Dallas to kick off December. It’s by no means a very easy stretch for the Cowboys, however it has grow to be not unusual to their time table.

Four of First Six Away from Home

The first six weeks of the season isn’t their hardest stretch of video games, however the Cowboys do play 4 in their first six contests at the street. Three of the ones video games come towards 2022 playoff groups and come with back-to-back video games in California towards the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers in Weeks 5 and six. The crew will most likely keep out west for the ones two weeks, which is a troublesome method to get ready for high quality warring parties. Also integrated within the early run of video games is a Week 2 matchup with McCarthy’s outdated quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The Jets are an upstart crew who seem to be very bad heading into the season, and it’s the primary house recreation of the season for the Cowboys.

America’s Team in Prime Time

There’s a reason why the Cowboys are known as America’s Team, and it’s as a result of they get essentially the most perspectives once they’re on tv. The league is aware of this neatly, which is why the Cowboys are scheduled for the utmost six high time video games this season, with their annual Thanksgiving recreation a 7th contest the place all eyes shall be on Dallas. The carrying global shall be solely gazing the Cowboys for over a 3rd in their video games all the way through their upcoming marketing campaign.

The hardest slate of video games for Dallas comes past due within the season, when the crew will play 4 instantly playoff groups from 2022 beginning after Thanksgiving. A house recreation towards the Seattle Seahawks at the Thursday after the vacation precedes the competition with the Eagles. Afterwards, there’s a shuttle to Buffalo to play the Bills, after which the Cowboys go back and forth to Miami to play the Dolphins. Games towards competitors and a competition more likely to be performed within the harsh prerequisites of Buffalo in December gained’t be a picnic. If the Cowboys can continue to exist the past due season gauntlet, they will have to be playoff examined.

