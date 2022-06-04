Front Page Sports

Dallas Cowboys Admission: Ezekiel Elliott Knows He Has ‘Something to Prove’

June 3, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

FRISCO – Initially, Ezekiel Elliott dodged the query just like the best-of-Zeke has, for a lot of his six-year NFL profession dodged tacklers.

“Do you,” the Dallas Cowboys operating again was requested, “have one thing to show?”

“I believe yearly we’ve received one thing to show,” Zeke replied, niftily avoiding the plain level of the query.

Proper, proper … However Zeke, was about you, personally?

“Yeah,” Elliott responded.

And good for him, for is there any level, any function, any swallowing of delight, in conceding the plain?





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram