Dallas Cowboys: Brian Schottenheimer says offense ‘not broken’





The Dallas Cowboys are set to have a brand new offensive coordinator in 2023, regardless of head trainer Mike McCarthy being in control of calling the performs. This choice got here after the Cowboys parted tactics with earlier coordinator Kellen Moore within the offseason. However, new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer mentioned that he didn’t imagine the device was once damaged, because the Cowboys have received many video games and scored a large number of issues below McCarthy’s management.

Schottenheimer, who prior to now served as a “coaching analyst” at the Cowboys’ body of workers, defined that the point of interest for the offseason workout routines was once on refining the offense. The workforce is these days in Phase 2 of the NFL’s coaching routine, which permits each the offense and protection to be at the box, albeit just for non-contact drills. The subsequent Phase, OTAs, will likely be devoted to putting in particular formations and additional perfecting the device.

Speaking concerning the alternate in his position as offensive coordinator, Schottenheimer stated he had no ego and was once centered only on successful. He has prior to now served as coordinator for the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.

Despite completing tenth in general offense and 3rd in issues scored within the 2022 season, the Cowboys have been in the end defeated 19-12 via the San Francisco 49ers within the NFC divisional playoffs. This resulted in the workforce’s offseason focal point on bettering the device and discovering extra issues.

To conclude, lovers and analysts alike will wait to look if the Cowboys’ offense can select up the place it left off below a brand new coordinator.