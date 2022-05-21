Dallas Cowboys Cut TCU Rookie: NFL Tracker

FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort.
MAY 21: ROOKIE RELEASED The Cowboys on Friday waived rookie safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt.
Van Zandt signed with the Cowboys as a rookie free agent earlier this month after going undrafted in April. The former TCU standout was a three-year starter in college and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention pick in 2020.
MAY 20: ROBINSON CUT The Cleveland Browns have cut cornerback Reggie Robinson, the former Cowboys “pet cat,” after he failed his physical. Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Browns after the Texans cut ties with him.
Houston employed him for a short time after claiming him off waivers from Dallas.
It is not known yet if the failed physical is tied to the foot injury that limited Robinson in 2021.
MAY 18 REGGIE TO BROWNS: Reggie Robinson was a scouting-staff favorite when he first came to the Dallas Cowboys. But assorted position changes and a foot injury ended his time here, and now the former fourth-round pick has found yet another new home in the AFC with the Cleveland Browns.
The March release of the Cowboys’ fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft did draw some scrutiny at the time.
Robinson initially signed with the Houston Texans, but he was released earlier week.
The former Tulsa standout has a long frame and somw skills on special teams that hopefully work out for him with the Browns.
MAY 10 COACH SCANDRICK Orlando Scandrick, the former Cowboys cornerback, has his first coaching gig.
Playa del Rey St. Bernard High in Southern California has hired Scandrick, who lives in the L.A. area, as its new football coach.
The program, according to the L.A. Times, hasn’t played games since an abbreviated four-game spring schedule in 2021, a season ruined by a former coach being involved in a federal investigation.
Scandrick played for a decade in Dallas and was active for 13 NFL seasons.
MAY 9 GIANTS CUT CB JAMES BRADBERRY The New York Giants have officially released cornerback James Bradberry.
Bradberry, who turns 29 this offseason, spent the past two seasons with the NFC East rival and made the Pro Bowl in 2020.
By cutting Bradberry, the Giants saved over $10 million and the seven-year vet will be looking for a new home this offseason.
The Cowboys have Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown as the starting cornerbacks. But the team could possibly decide to move on from Kelvin Joseph in the offseason after his legal troubles and need a replacement.
MAY 5 MAGIC JOHNSON TO NFL? NBA legend Magic Johnson is entering the massive field of big-name candidates in bidding for the ownership of the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico, joining the bid group being led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.
Also working toward owning the Broncos are groups involving people like John Elway, Peyton Manning and Walmart’s Rob Walton.
MAY 4 ALARCON IN For a third straight season, the Cowboys are getting a roster exemption for offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon.
Alarcon is part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, designed to give prospects from other countries a chance to play in the league. And, frankly, a chance to create buzz about NFL football in other countries.
Alarcon is 6-7 and 320 and he’s just 23. But the Monterrey, Nueno Leon, Mexico product is not considered a prospect. He won’t count toward the 90-man roster this offseason, but will likely return to the practice squad, due in part to the fact the Cowboys get an exemption there as well.
MAY 3 COWBOYS SPRING The Cowboys’ nine new draft picks, their 20 UDFAs, and soon, the rest of the fellas, are ready to show up to work.
The Cowboys 2022 rookie minicamp is scheduled to take place May 13 through 15. There can be a “rookie football development program” after that, but even more key: OTAs.
The Cowboys OTAs- will take place May 24-25, June 1-2, June 6-7 and June 9-10. Then comes mandatory minicamp for veterans, June 14-16 … and by late July, we’ll be in Oxnard for training camp.
MAY 2 HONEY GOES HOME Just days after the NFL Draft, it was revealed that the New Orleans Saints are expected to sign safety Tyrann Mathieu in the coming days.
Mathieu, a New Orleans native, spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and was part of the Super Bowl LV championship team.
Now, he’s set to join the Atlanta Falcons’ biggest rival and face them twice per year.
APRIL 30: KAZEE OUT Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers,
Kazee, a five-year veteran, left Atlanta for Dallas a year ago and was a starter in coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense. But Dallas opted to move on, instead re-signing Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker to start.
APRIL 23: TEVI VISITS Offensive tackle Sam Tevi is not a “name” player. But he does have some skins on the wall as an NFL starter, and on Friday the DFW native visited with the Cowboys.
Tevi, 27, was a sixth-round Chargers pick in 2017 and made 44 starts in 58 games. In 2020, he started 14 games at left tackle. The 6-5, 320-pounder from Trinity High in Euless (and then the University of Utah) signed with the Colts last year but he tore his ACL in late August.
The Cowboys have Tyron Smith at left tackle and Terence Steele on the right side, but could be looking for competition for the latter, and for a swing tackle.
APRIL 16 FIGHT NIGHT Micah Parsons “had the time of my life” Saturday watching DFW boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) defeat Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) in a 10th-round TKO.
The event was staged at AT&T Stadium, with present Cowboys star Parsons joining the legendary Michael Irvin in enjoying the festivities.
APRIL 14 HUNTER OUT The Cowboys have informed punter Hunter Niswander that he has been waived, the Dallas News reports.
Niswander spent last season on the IR with a back issue. The Cowboys have re-signed Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger.
Dallas is also in search of a new kicker as Greg Zuerlein was cut this offseason. Chris Naggar is presently on the roster as a prospect.
APRIL 13 WADE’S BACK! The XFL has announced its head coaches for when the league returns to action in 2023: And the coaches are … Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Bob Stoops, Anthony Becht, Jim Haslett, Reggie Barlow, Terrell Buckley and … Wade Phillips!
“So excited and honored to be picked as an XFL Head Coach,” tweeted Phillips on Wednesday. “Great that XFL is back and so happy to be back myself!”
Phillips was the Dallas Cowboys head coach from 2007 to 2010.
Phillips, 74, is recognized as one of the NFL’s best-ever defensive coordinators. During his long NFL career the son of Houston legend Bum Phillips served as both the Houston Texans defensive coordinator and interim head coach.
OTAs COMING …
Voluntary spring work April 18.
OTAs May 24-25, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10.
Mandatory minicamp: June 14-16.
All that, plus the NFL Draft to close April and training camp in Oxnard at July’s end, and … Football is here.
MARCH 24 DRAFT ‘23 SET The NFL has now locked into the dates for the 2023 Draft, scheduled to take place in Kansas City, announcing it will be held April 27-29.
Kansas City was selected as the host city for the 2023 event three years ago.
“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said in a statement.
This year’s NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on April 28-30.
MARCH 24 DRAFT TO KC The NFL announced Thursday that next year’s NFL Draft would be hosted in Kansas City, Missouri.
Since the NFL left its longtime home at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2014, the league has turned the draft site into a bidding process each year for cities to host. The following cities have hosted the NFL Draft since 2015: Chicago (’15, ’16), Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018), Nashville (2019), Cleveland (2021).
Now, Kansas City joins the list.
MARCH 23 WATKINS BACK The Cowboys are re-signing defensive tackle Carlos Watkins on a one-year contract. The vet was an under-the-radar starter in his first Dallas season, with 14 first-team appearances, with 32 tackles, a sack and a pick-six touchdown.
MARCH 22 ANGER STAYS In a move that qualifies as a mild surprise, the Cowboys are retaining Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger on a three-year deal that NFL Network says is worth $9 million.
MARCH 21 SCHULTZ SIGNS The Randy Gregory fiasco serves as a reminder that contracts aren’t signed until they’re signed.
And on Monday, Tight end Dalton Schultz officially signed his franchise tag tender at $10.9 million. The Cowboys are hopeful of getting done a long-term deal and have until mid-July to do so. Short of that, Schultz will play the 2022 season with the guaranteed $10.9 million.
MARCH 19 CP STAYS The Falcons did not seal the deal on No. 1 headliner Deshaun Watson, the hometown guy opting for a Friday trade from Houston to Cleveland.
But the Falcons on Saturday have agreed to terms with Cordarrelle Patterson, their do-everything offensive star.
Scroll to Continue
Patterson has been in the league for a decade. But he exploded in his first year in Atlanta, with career-highs in touches (205), yards from scrimmage (1166) and TDs (11). Patterson openly campaigned to return to his adopted home. Both sides get their wish.
MARCH 18 GIFFORD SIGNS The Cowboys followed up their re-signing of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on Friday with another one-year deal for another linebacker, Luke Gifford. Gifford, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys, recently developing into a core special-teams player.
MARCH 17 D.A. CLOSE The Cowboys indicate they are “closing in” on a deal to re-sign defensive end Dorance Armstrong. … a good thing. But here’s something better: A source we spoke to agrees with our question regarding “looking at Armstrong as a Randy Gregory replacement.”
Here inside The Star, Dallas does not really think that. But Armstrong’s career-high five sacks last season represents a success and a building block. He’s athletic enough at defensive end to also play special teams, and …
No, his retention will not mean Dallas is satisfied with how this defense will replace the Denver-bound Gregory … no matter what Cowboys officials might say in public once Armstrong is done.
On Thursday evening, Armstrong signed a two-year deal reportedly totaling $13 mil.
MARCH 16 JULIO JONES CUT The greatest receiver in Falcons franchise history, Julio Jones, did not turn out to be that for the Titans, who have just decided to cut the long-time standout.
Jones forced his way out of Atlanta last spring, the Falcons getting second- and fourth-round picks for the veteran receiver. And what did the Titans get? Jones. 33, had the worst statistical season of his career, totaling 31 receptions for 434 yards and only one touchdown.
Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is expected to be release with a post-June 1 designation, saving the team roughly $9.5 million in cap space.
MARCH 15 MALIK HOOKER STAYS IN DALLAS The Cowboys and Malik Hooker have agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal to keep the safety in Dallas.
Hooker played 15 games for the Cowboys last season and registered one interception and 44 tackles.
MARCH 13 PSYCH! BRADY’S BACK! Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on social media that he is unretiring and returning to the Bucs for his 23rd NFL season.
He was going to spend time with Gisele and his family. Now? He’ll spend time with both families – including his football family.
Brady announced his retirement two months ago, but revealed that he didn’t want to part ways with the game just yet.
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG
Just when you thought the NFC QB path might be clear for Dak Prescott and company. …
Oh well.
MARCH 13 WATSON TRADE COMING The Carolina Panthers are being aggressive in their pursuit of a trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, a source tells TexansDaily.com. And now the New Orleans Saints are doing the same thing, with NFL Network reporting that both the Panthers and the Saints have made trade offers to Houston with plans to personally meet with Watson in order to persuade him to waive his no-trade clause.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback might very well be coming to the NFC.
Full coverage at TexansDaily.com.
MARCH 11 DALLAS CALLS WAGNER It seems like a pipe dream. But we’ve frequently suggested that the magnetic personality of Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could come in handy in terms of recruiting players …
And indeed, we can now confirm that Dallas has begun chasing the Seattle all-timer linebacker, cut this week by the Seahawks.
Read more here, as Wagner says of Quinn, “He’s amazing.”
How “official” is the contact? We’re careful to say it this way …
Is Quinn “amazing” enough to lure the Pro Bowler to a Dallas team on a budget? The parties will “stay in contact” as Dallas evaluates the idea. No visit yet. No shutdown yet.
It’s an exploration.
MAR 10 KHALIL MACK DEALT TO L.A. CHARGERS The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers are working on a trade that will send six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack to L.A.
In return, the Bears receive the 48th overall pick in April’s draft and a 2023 sixth-round selection.
Mack, 31, returns to the AFC West after spending the past four seasons in the Windy City. Mack played the first four seasons of his career with the Oakland Raiders.
The move comes just two days after the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson, and this trade is the Chargers’ response of improving alongside their competition in what is likely the best division in the NFL.
MARCH 10 CUT IN D.C. The Carson Wentz trade to Washington has financial ramifications that apparently include the coming release of star defender Landon Collins.
Collins was asked to restructure his contract earlier in the offseason to help grant cap relief to sign players at other positions. Collins agreed, but after the Commanders traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, the team asked Collins to restructure one more time, to which he responded …
“I’ll just take my chances in free agency.”
Read more here.
MARCH 10 DALLAS ON WAGNER? Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could come in handy in terms of recruiting players …
And indeed, rumors now have Dallas on the long list of teams at least thinking about chasing the Seattle all-timer linebacker Bobby Wagner, cut this week by the Seahawks.
MARCH 8 WAGNER CUT; HELLO, COWBOYS? Earlier on Tuesday, when the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos, an NFL source suggested to us that the next Seattle move would also be “end of an era”-caliber.
And so it is, as legendary linebacker Bobby Wagner is being released.
A Cowboys connection? Sure, more than the usual random suggestions when it comes to “name” free agents.
And why? Wagner is a disciple of Dan Quinn, his coordinator in Seattle who is now a powerful voice in that same role in Dallas.
Would Quinn endorse Wagner? Maybe so.
And what does Bobby think of Dan?
“Amazing, man,” Wagner has said of Quinn.
But Wagner came with a $20 million cap hit last year (this move will save the Seahawks $16.6 million in salary cap space for 2022) and he turns 32 in June.
Those are obstacles for a cap-strapped Dallas team that would live to add this level of partner with Micah Parsons, but …
Don’t bet on it.
Wagner is an eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro. He’s an all-time Seattle great … probably not destined to be a Cowboy.
MARCH 8: ANOTHER NEW DEAL These new NFL QB contracts don’t necessarily pacify Cowboys fans who want to make sure they get their $40 million APY’s worth from Dak Prescott.
But $40 mil suddenly doesn’t seem like that much now that, per NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal – with a huge $153 mil guarantee – that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
The Rodgers drama will never go away; it’s in his nature.
But the $200 mil? It’s in his pocket.
MARCH 7: HERE COMES MATT Anybody have a problem with Dak Prescott being a “highest-paid” QB? No worries; the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford could get as much as $45 million per year in a new contract, according to the Athletic.
A new deal for Stafford is a “priority” for the Rams this offseason, as we know. And the Rams are trying to “run it back” by retaining their title-team core.
The story suggests the Rams could offer the 34-year-old a three- to four-year contract extension.
MARCH 6 HARDY PUMMELED UFC 272 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas did not go well for former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Greg Hardy.
This is said to be “the final chapter” in the UFC career of the 33-year-old Hardy (7–5), who was competing in the last fight on his current contract.
FEB 24 DEION’S DFW DAUGHTER PICKS A SCHOOL Shelomi Sanders is a 5-foot-7 shooting guard out of Rockwall-Heath High School here in DFW, and she’s chosen to attend college at Jackson State.
If all of this sounds familiar … it’s because Shelomi’s dad is Deion Sanders, the former Cowboys and NFL star who is now the head football coach for the Tigers.
Shelomi’s brothers, Shilo and Shedeur, both play for the football team, which won the SWAC title last year. And as it happens, the Tigers’ women’s basketball team is good, too, with a and 14-0 in the SWAC, which they’ve won each of the last two years.
FEB 22 HITCHENS CUT The Kansas City Chiefs have released veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens, the former Cowboys who has been a first-teamer in two Chiefs Super Bowls.