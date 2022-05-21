Front Page

Dallas Cowboys Cut TCU Rookie: NFL Tracker

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort.

MAY 21: ROOKIE RELEASED The Cowboys on Friday waived rookie safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt.

Van Zandt signed with the Cowboys as a rookie free agent earlier this month after going undrafted in April. The former TCU standout was a three-year starter in college and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention pick in 2020.

