Dallas Cowboys draft picks: Texas RB Bijan Robinson a target?

The Dallas Cowboys had been related to University of Texas operating again Bijan Robinson forward of the NFL Draft however would they use a first around pick out on every other RB?

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have a lengthy historical past of that includes nice operating backs, from Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith to the not too long ago launched Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas is a group that prides itself on having a awesome floor recreation with a best flight runner, which is most definitely why the group has been related to University of Texas RB Bijan Robinson on the upcoming NFL draft.

Robinson is the consensus premiere prospect on the place and he has all of the characteristics required to be an All-Pro RB. With velocity, energy, imaginative and prescient, slicing skill, and the benefit to catch the ball out of the backfield, Robinson has the markers of one of the crucial easiest operating again possibilities to come back out of the draft in years.

However, there are easy causes for the Cowboys to avoid Robinson’s place early within the draft. Running backs are one of the crucial best possible puts to seek out manufacturing at a low value and the calls for of the location way it has a quick shelf lifestyles.

Getting 5 or 6 excellent years from a operating again is now thought to be the max for even the most efficient runners prior to accidents and put on and tear lower their worth. Because of the ones elements, groups across the league are now not dispensing giant contracts or the use of primary draft sources at an an increasing number of impermanent place.

Robinson might be the exception to that rule, then again, however the Cowboys discovered their lesson with Elliott. Or no less than they will have to have. As excellent as an RB is, they normally aren’t value paying best bucks to by the point they’re eligible for an extension. Good groups wish to get essentially the most out in their funding with a 2nd contract and the ones are turning into extra of a rarity for RBs.

This is how the NFL operates at the present time, and the evidence is in how groups are successful. Recent Super Bowl successful groups opted for inexpensive exertions on the operating again place.

Take a have a look at the main rusher from the closing 13 Super Bowls and their base wage: pic.twitter.com/oP6ZRh7uES — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 14, 2022

Yet listed here are the Cowboys and their love affair with franchise RBs, projected to be occupied with settling on Robinson, or every other runner, early within the draft. It could be an peculiar option to clutch one early, particularly taking into consideration they have already got one of the crucial recreation’s easiest on the place in veteran fourth-round variety Tony Pollard. There’s additionally substantial intensity at RB on this magnificence, so a excellent again might be discovered on Day 2 or 3.

However, the ones pieces have not stopped Dallas’ entrance place of business from speaking extremely of Robinson, stoking the flames of hypothesis. Stephen Jones was once Robinson all the way through an look on 105.3 The Fan the place he discussed the expectancy that Robinson can be drafted within the first around.

Reading the tea leaves it’s simple to know why the Cowboys must assume hard and long about selecting Robinson if he had been to be had at their first around variety at pick out No. 26. But it’s no longer simply Jones who most likely covets having Robinson within the backfield, beginning quarterback Dak Prescott was once effusive in his reward for the Texas runner.

Dak Prescott on The @AdamSchefter Podcast on Bijan Robinson: “Honestly, second to Mississippi State, I’m a Texas fan, so I’ve seen a lot of his games. He’s a super talented guy. Not only is he great running the ball and has the speed, but has the hands and route running ability.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 18, 2023

Where there’s smoke, there’s normally hearth, and the Cowboys had been extraordinarily complimentary about Robinson when requested not too long ago. Looking round, it’s additionally simple to seek out a mock draft that has Dallas settling on Robinson, and a few have recommended that the group may even industry up for the chance to make a choice the generational RB.

There’s no doubting the abilities, Robinson is a extra special participant, in all probability a best 5 participant on this draft total in accordance with skill. Robinson is recent off a junior season for Texas the place ran for 1,580 and 18 ratings which helped him convey house the Doak Walker Award for the country’s easiest runner whilst additionally garnering unanimous All-American variety in 2022.

Drafting Robinson wouldn’t be a unhealthy transfer as settling on the most efficient avid gamers infrequently is going improper. However, with the fashion of operating backs being a much less valued place, and with the Cowboys already paying best buck for beginning RB Pollard, it doesn’t really feel like taking Robinson within the first around will be the easiest use in their sources in 2023.

Bucking traits hasn’t ever been a drawback for the Cowboys prior to, and it most likely gained’t forestall them from doing so once more in the event that they determined that Robinson is their guy. The group marches to their very own beat, and that beat at this time sounds just like the identify Bijan Robinson has a great ring to it in Dallas.

The determination makers appear enamored with Robinson, and so too does their franchise quarterback. Perhaps the Cowboys are giving us the solution as to who they’ll take later this month on the draft. Or perhaps the group is solely taking part in the pre-draft recreation.

Either method, if Robinson is to be had when the Cowboys are at the clock within the first around, no person will have to be stunned if he’s the pick out. That a lot is apparent.