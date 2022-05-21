Dallas Cowboys DT Brent Urban Signs with Ravens

Front Page

May 21, 2022
FRISCO – Dallas Cowboys free agent defensive lineman Brent Urban is re-joining the team that first drafted him.

“I actually can’t even put into words how emotional today has been,” Urban’s wife Kate writes on Twitter. “Being from Baltimore. My family being in Baltimore. The love Brent has for Baltimore. It’s been a very special day guys. We can’t wait to get back there.”

Urban was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Virginia. The native of Canada was a part-time starter there, and then bounced from Baltimore to the Titans to the Chicago Bears, and then in the 2021 offseason to the Dallas Cowboys via a one-year minimal contract.

