Dallas Cowboys Enemy x 2: Do Washington Commanders Have Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer to Packers ‘On the Table’?

FRISCO – If the Dallas Cowboys had their choice, given their historical past with Aaron Rodgers, the indisputable fact that he’ll announce a choice on his NFL future “quickly,” per ESPN insider Dianna Russini, would lead to him taking a full-time job as “Jeopardy” host.
Or one thing.
And certainly, retirement does appear to be a chance for the long-time Dallas nemesis. However simply in case, Russini in her report provides that there are “a number of groups” with commerce provides on the desk if the Inexperienced Bay Packers enable a deal for his or her longtime franchise quarterback.
And yeah, that may imply extra dangerous information for defending NFC East champ Dallas, as a result of one other nemesis – the Washington Commanders – determine to be amongst the maybe-employers of the future Corridor of Fame QB.
If Russini means “on the desk” in the sense that “a number of” groups have already contacted the Packers a few “what-if” state of affairs – that means “if” Rodgers needs to maintain taking part in in the NFL however needs to exit Inexperienced Bay – that is gigantic stuff … and sure, the Commanders can be remiss in not having already known as the Packers.
If, nevertheless, Russini signifies that groups are “getting ready” provides? That doesn’t advance the ball fairly as shortly. Nonetheless, given coach Ron Rivera’s very public marketing campaign relating to Washington’s willingness to pay the value to purchase a star QB and the membership’s self-confidence in the Commanders’ attractiveness to a participant of Rodgers’ degree, there isn’t a doubt Rivera ought to have an “provide on the desk.” …
Both sitting on his desk, being ready to be shipped to Wisconsin … or already sitting on the “what-if” desk at Packers HQ.
Rodgers has stated his choice will are available late February or early March. One among the biggest QB’s of all time, Rodgers clearly has a keenness for drama. (As his outdated Inexperienced Bay frienemy, coach Mike McCarthy, is aware of effectively.) And the Commanders want to discover out if he additionally has a keenness for Washington, and all of the issues Rivera swears this franchise has to provide a participant who may put the roster up and over the hump of true competition.
That means proper up there in the NFC East with Dak Prescott-led Dallas.