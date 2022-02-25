Front Page

Dallas Cowboys Enemy x 2: Do Washington Commanders Have Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer to Packers ‘On the Table’?

February 25, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


FRISCO – If the Dallas Cowboys had their choice, given their historical past with Aaron Rodgers, the indisputable fact that he’ll announce a choice on his NFL future “quickly,” per ESPN insider Dianna Russini, would lead to him taking a full-time job as “Jeopardy” host.

Or one thing.

And certainly, retirement does appear to be a chance for the long-time Dallas nemesis. However simply in case, Russini in her report provides that there are “a number of groups” with commerce provides on the desk if the Inexperienced Bay Packers enable a deal for his or her longtime franchise quarterback.





