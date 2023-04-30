Dallas Cowboys finish draft class with intriguing Day 3 prospects





On Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys made a business, drafted the son of one in all their scouts, and put in combination an enchanting staff of gamers for the approaching 2023 season. Despite most effective having 4 choices heading into the day, the Cowboys controlled so as to add an additional sixth-round variety via buying and selling away a fifth-rounder subsequent yr, in the long run finishing up with 5 gamers.

The first select of the day for the Cowboys used to be defensive finish Viliami Fehoko Jr. from San Jose State within the fourth around. Although the crew had already taken two defensive gamers within the first 3 rounds, Fehoko used to be too nice to move up. He used to be the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, with 9 sacks and 19 tackles for loss ultimate season, completing his school profession with a complete of 47 tackles for loss, which is the second-most in his faculty’s historical past. At 276 kilos, Fehoko is predicted to transport inside of to lend a hand forestall the run, which must lend a hand defensive coordinator Dan Quinn deal with a space the place the crew struggled up to now.

In the 5th around, the Cowboys in spite of everything drafted any person for his or her evolving offensive line within the type of guard Asim Richards from the University of North Carolina. Richards began 38 video games at North Carolina, with nearly all of his revel in coming at take on, however scouts consider he has what it takes to transport to protect. He has robust fingers and nice toes, and is forward of the curve in the case of pass-blocking, which is a space that Dallas must strengthen on.

The 6th around introduced two choices for the Cowboys: cornerback Eric Scott Jr. from Southern Miss and operating again Deuce Vaughn from Kansas State. Scott had two interceptions ultimate season, and his physicality and robust paintings ethic received over the Cowboys training team of workers. (*3*) to analysts, Vaughn used to be one of the productive operating backs in school soccer ultimate season, main the NCAA with 1,936 overall yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. Vaughn may be the son of Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn, which used to be a touching tale for the crew, however the more youthful Vaughn is not only a feel-good select. Although he stands at simply 5’5″ and weighs 175 kilos, Vaughn has proven he generally is a playmaker, scoring 43 touchdowns and collecting 4,884 overall yards throughout his school profession.

The ultimate select of the draft for the Cowboys used to be large receiver Jalen Brooks from South Carolina within the 7th around. Brooks has nice dimension, status at 6’1″ and weighing 202 kilos, however his manufacturing at South Carolina used to be restricted. However, the Cowboys noticed doable in his wingspan and his talents on particular groups.

Overall, the Cowboys’ Day 3 choices have been quite underwhelming in the case of worth and crew want composition. The crew went heavy on protection, which left some holes at the offensive facet of the ball. While it is true that the Cowboys have had luck with their late-round choices up to now, it is still noticed which of those Day 3 choices will turn into Sunday performers.