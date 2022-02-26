Front Page

Dallas Cowboys Great Troy Aikman New Contract: 5 Years, $90 Million at ESPN – Overpriced?

February 26, 2022
Al Lindsey
 WHITT’S END: 2.25.22

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …

*Been friends with Troy Aikman for 33 years, since the days ghost-writing his “Aikman’s Angle” weekly column in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. This isn’t about our relationship, or his Hall-of-Fame football career. It isn’t even about his comical over-reliance as a TV analyst on the word “job.” (Do a shot every time he says it, dare ya.) 

This, instead, is about the insanity of TV networks paying upwards of $20 million per season to analysts that call about 25 games per year and – for most of us – have little or no impact on whether we watch an NFL game. 



