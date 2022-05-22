Front Page

Dallas Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman: Washington Commanders ‘Last Opportunity’ for Carson Wentz

May 21, 2022
FRISCO – There might have been other No. 2 overall draft picks that didn’t make it in the NFL. But maybe not one that has had more chances in such a short time as former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

And former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Hall of Famer and current broadcast legend Troy Aikman thinks it might be his last.

Aikman joins his old FOX partner Joe Buck in the re-tooled Monday Night Football booth for 2022, and one of the more anticipated Monday night matchups will be when Washington and Wentz play host to the Eagles.

