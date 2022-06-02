Dallas Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman ‘Bigger Fish’ for ESPN, Says Former Monday Night Football Analyst and San Francisco 49ers Assistant Brian Griese

From America’s Group, to FOX Sports activities’ America’s Sport of the Week, Dallas Cowboys legendary quarterback Troy Aikman has turn into one of many high broadcast analysts in all of sports activities during the last 20 years.
So when ESPN inked the 55-year-old to a five-year, $90 million deal in March to turn into its lead analyst for Monday Evening Soccer alongside longtime broadcast sales space accomplice Joe Buck (abandoning a tragic Erin Andrews, by the best way), modifications inside the historic sports activities community have been inevitable.
Former NFL QB and Monday Evening Soccer analyst Brian Griese says he noticed the writing on the wall. Because the famed prime-time spot started to endure from record-low rankings and inconsistencies with the printed personnel, Griese, who has since been employed because the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach, mentioned the hiring of Aikman was ESPN’s intention on getting “an even bigger fish.”
“I acquired to some extent the place I wanted a brand new problem,” Griese mentioned. “That, coupled with the second the place ESPN determined to go in a distinct course — I’m not saying they didn’t — however they acquired an even bigger fish. I perceive the dynamics of that. I all the time knew that that chance and possibly probability was on the market.”
Griese carved out a strong profession for himself within the NFL, enjoying 11 seasons for 4 completely different groups. He discovered most of his success with the Denver Broncos, recording his solely two 3,000-yard passing seasons with the workforce and being named to his solely Professional Bowl in 2000.
Working with ESPN as a school soccer analyst since 2009, Griese’s profession on Monday Evening Soccer started in 2020 alongside Steve Levy and former NFL government Louis Riddick. The crew was the fifth completely different broadcasting workforce on this system since 2015, because the hiring of Buck and Aikman was ESPN’s transfer to deliver consistency to the sales space for the foreseeable future.
Regardless of the departure, Griese’s and Riddick’s evaluation was one of many highlights of Monday evening’s over the previous two seasons, one thing the previous QB says he’ll all the time cherish.
Scroll to Proceed
“However I did get to do it on the highest degree for 2 years, and I cherished each minute of it,” Griese mentioned. “So I had a choice to make at that time. This chance got here up, and it was a problem that I needed to run in the direction of and never away from. I’m enthusiastic about it. I’m rejuvenated by the chance to get again within the enviornment to compete, to win and lose and lead and be a part of one thing larger than your self. That’s an actual reward.”
Aikman, an Emmy winner who has coated six Tremendous Bowls in his TV profession, will now be ESPN’s hope at recreating among the magic that Monday Evening Soccer has lacked for the reason that days of Al Michaels and the nice John Madden within the early 2000s.
Aikman now joins Don Meredith and Jason Witten as former Cowboys legends to make their technique to the MNF sales space. He and Buck could have their first alternative to etch their identify in Monday Evening Soccer historical past when the Denver Broncos go to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 on Monday, Sept. 12.
You’ll be able to observe Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7
Need the most recent in breaking information and insider data on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!
Observe FishSports on Twitter
Observe Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!