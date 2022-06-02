Front Page Sports

Dallas Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman ‘Bigger Fish’ for ESPN, Says Former Monday Night Football Analyst and San Francisco 49ers Assistant Brian Griese

June 2, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
From America’s Group, to FOX Sports activities’ America’s Sport of the Week, Dallas Cowboys legendary quarterback Troy Aikman has turn into one of many high broadcast analysts in all of sports activities during the last 20 years.

So when ESPN inked the 55-year-old to a five-year, $90 million deal in March to turn into its lead analyst for Monday Evening Soccer alongside longtime broadcast sales space accomplice Joe Buck (abandoning a tragic Erin Andrews, by the best way), modifications inside the historic sports activities community have been inevitable. 

Former NFL QB and Monday Evening Soccer analyst Brian Griese says he noticed the writing on the wall. Because the famed prime-time spot started to endure from record-low rankings and inconsistencies with the printed personnel, Griese, who has since been employed because the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach, mentioned the hiring of Aikman was ESPN’s intention on getting “an even bigger fish.”





