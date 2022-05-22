Front Page

Dallas Cowboys Must Bench Ezekiel Elliott, Start Tony Pollard? 3 Factors ESPN Insider is Missing

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
FRISCO – This figures to be a classic “Eye Test” vs. “Advanced Stats” argument – at least until the Dallas Cowboys take the field, at which time I predict that Ezekiel Elliott will experience a perfectly productive 2022 season with Tony Pollard as his also-productive sidekick.

But until then? There are going to be “deep dives” from smart folks like ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicting the demise of Zeke and calling for his benching.

Earlier in his career, Barnwell asserts, “You could have made a case for Elliott remaining as the primary runner. There are no arguments to be made after last season.”

