Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones heads east of Dallas with new industrial park plan

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is growing his industrial real estate operations with a significant land purchase east of Dallas.

Jones’ Blue Star Land has snapped up 180 acres for a new industrial park on Interstate 20 in Terrell.

The just-purchased property is just west of Terrell in the Las Lomas development.

Late last year Centurion American Development Group purchased more than 1,100 acres on I-20 for a huge residential and commercial project.

Centurion American sold the freeway-fronting industrial land for Blue Star Land’s new industrial park.

“This new project compliments the Blue Star industrial portfolio,” real estate broker Rex Glendenning said. “The Blue Star team realize the importance of the nation’s growth in new e-commerce that is gaining momentum throughout the country and have done a tremendous job of aligning their business parks with integral locations along a number of D-FW’s major growth corridors.”

Rex Glendenning & Matthew Kiran of Rex Real Estate brokered the latest purchase by Blue Star Land and has represented the developer in most of its property acquisitions.

Blue Star Land has acquired more than 200 acres in Frisco where it is building its Star Business Park.

The Dallas Cowboys’ real estate firm has also purchased more than 100 acres of industrial land in Prosper.

And Blue Star Land has recently purchased more industrial property in Waxahachie and north of Denton along Interstate 35.