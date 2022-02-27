Front Page

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at $40 Million a Year; Should Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Get $50M?

February 27, 2022
Al Lindsey
FRISCO – While I am a long-time advocate of the idea that an NFL player should get every dollar while he can – he is, after all, literally risking years off his life, or even his life itself, for our entertainment – there is also a salary that means teams would like to have some sort of “budget” for how they spend what in 2022 is a $208 million limit.

Of course, when it came time for the Dallas Cowboys to decide, they blew through the lid on their budget a year ago and paid quarterback Dak Prescott the astronomical sum of $40 million a year.





