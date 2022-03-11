Dallas Cowboys release PK Greg Zuerlein, TE Blake Jarwin

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have launched kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight finish Blake Jarwin, releasing up round $5 million and placing them below the wage cap earlier than the beginning of the league 12 months subsequent week.

The strikes, nonetheless, don’t put the Cowboys in place to retain key gamers or add free brokers when the market opens. To do this, Dallas would want to create extra room, which might come from the choices to launch or commerce huge receiver Amari Cooper or proper sort out La’el Collins. The Cowboys have had commerce discussions on each gamers, sources mentioned.

Firstly of the week, the Cowboys restructured the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and proper guard Zack Martin to achieve roughly $22 million in salary-cap room.

The Cowboys will want a kicker to exchange Zuerlein, who was set to make $2.25 million in 2022. He missed six subject aim makes an attempt (29-of-35) and 6 point-after tries (42-of-48) in 2021, which ranked within the backside third of the NFL.

Zuerlein had key misses in losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, however he made the sport winner towards the Los Angeles Chargers and a tying kick late towards the New England Patriots, which led to a Dallas win in extra time.

In 2020, his first 12 months with the Cowboys, Zuerlein went 34-of-41 on subject aim makes an attempt and 33-of-36 on PATs. His 34 subject objectives tied a group document.

Particular groups coach John Fassel defended Zuerlein, whom he coached with the Los Angeles Rams, quite a few instances in the course of the season, saying he believed the dearth of offseason work due to again surgical procedure contributed to the kicker’s inconsistency. Zuerlein missed one recreation final 12 months whereas on the COVID-19 record, and his alternative, Lirim Hajrullahu, made all 5 additional factors in a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cowboys signed free agent Chris Naggar after the season, however he has restricted expertise, having performed in a single recreation final 12 months with the Cleveland Browns.

Jarwin underwent surgical procedure on his hip final month that would price him many of the 2022 common season, and there’s uncertainty as as to if he’ll be capable to return in any respect. There have been discussions of Jarwin accepting a minimize in pay from his $4.25 million base wage with the prospect to make the cash again in incentives.

He signed a four-year deal value as a lot as $22 million in 2020 however has been damage in every of the previous two years, struggling a torn ACL in 2020. He caught 11 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns in eight video games final season.

Jarwin can file for an harm safety declare that may price the Cowboys $2 million in money and $1.2 million in cap area.

The Cowboys additionally launched operating again Ito Smith, defensive again Reggie Robinson and huge receiver Robert Foster. Robinson was a fourth-round choose in 2020 who missed final season due to a toe harm.