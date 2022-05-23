Front Page

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Goal: Make ‘Moose’ Proud

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

It doesn’t exactly belong alongside 22 and 88 as one of the most hallowed numbers in Dallas Cowboys history, but rookie Jake Ferguson appreciates the significance of his new No. 48.

“Moose and (No.) 48,” Ferguson said recently. “Some guys are like, ‘Oh, he’s (wearing) 48.’ I’m like, ‘You guys don’t know who wore 48.'”

Ferguson, Dallas’ fourth-round pick in last month’s NFL Draft, wore No. 84 at Wisconsin. But when he arrived at The Star in Frisco that number was already taken by Michigan third-year tight end Sean McKeon. Since he’s a student of the game – and projected to be a pretty snappy blocker – Ferguson simply inverted the numbers and this season will attempt to channel his inner Daryl “Moose” Johnston, the best No. 48 in Cowboys history.

Source link





facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram