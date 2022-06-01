Front Page Sports

Dallas Cowboys Should Sign Bengals Star Safety Jessie Bates, Says Analyst

June 1, 2022
FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys have been comparatively quiet on the free-agent entrance, and have not initiated a lot motion by means of trades, both. However might that be altering quickly? 

The Cowboys appear set at security with Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker each signing new offers to return to Dallas for the upcoming season. But when the chance for an improve at free security offered itself, would the Cowboys take benefit?

Jessie Bates III

Malik Hooker

Malik Hooker

That chance could also be approaching.

In line with Bleacher Report, Cincinnati Bengals security Jessie Bates could also be sad taking part in beneath the franchise tag this season and will ask for a commerce.



