Dallas Cowboys Tacos And Tunes Festival Postponed

Due to the approaching thunderstorms in the area, the Dallas Cowboys Tacos and Tunes Festival organizers have opted to reschedule the event and await more favorable weather conditions.

The organizers of the festival had initially scheduled it for the weekend of May 13, 2023. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, they have decided to reschedule it to a later date.

The festival will now take place on June 3, 2023, providing attendees with an opportunity to enjoy the festivities in better weather conditions and ensure a more memorable experience.

Miller Lite is proud to present the upcoming Dallas Cowboys Tacos and Tunes Festival, set to take place at the iconic AT&T Stadium. The festival promises a fun-filled day of entertainment, food and music, all under one roof. Inviting attendees are invited to indulge in a variety of mouth-watering tacos and other delicious food truck options, paired with refreshing cold drinks to beat the summer heat.

The festival organizers also arranged for live music performances throughout the day, featuring local and regional artists, making it the perfect event for music lovers of all ages. From the latest hits to classic tunes, there will be something for everyone to enjoy at the festival.

The Dallas Cowboys Tacos and Tunes Festival will run from 3 to 8 p.m. Admission and parking for the event are free.

