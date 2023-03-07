Dallas Cowboys: Tony Pollard gets franchise tag

Cowboys celebrity working again Tony Pollard is getting a large carry.

DALLAS — Cowboys working again Tony Pollard is getting a carry.

Dallas is placing the franchise tag on Pollard, which means he’s going to make $10.09 million in 2023, in line with a Cowboys front-office supply.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the deal on Monday.

Pollard, who had a breakout yr for the Cowboys in 2022, made $965,000 remaining yr — the remaining of his four-year rookie contract, according to Spotrac.

He entered the offseason as an unrestricted loose agent, however the Cowboys had the method to give him the franchise tag, which is able to stay him in Dallas for no less than yet one more season.

In the NFL, a franchise tag salaries for each and every place are set by means of the league and are in most cases a median of the highest salaries at the ones positions.

Pollard suffered a prime ankle sprain within the Cowboys’ playoff loss to the 49ers and needed to go through surgical operation, however he’s expected to be healthy by means of coaching camp.

Pollard’s tag solidifies no less than one facet of the Cowboys’ backfield for 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott nonetheless has 4 years left on his contract, however the Cowboys can stroll clear of the deal this offseason. The workforce has now not introduced a call on Elliott but.

Elliott used to be nonetheless the Cowboys’ beginning working again in 2022, however it turned into transparent over the process the season that Pollard used to be the more practical offensive weapon.

Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards on 193 carries, together with 9 touchdowns. He additionally stuck 39 passes for 371 yards and 3 touchdowns. Elliott rushed for 876 yards on 231 carries and used to be the Cowboys’ short-yardage choice, with 12 dashing touchdowns.

Pollard reasonable 5.2 yards in step with lift to Elliott’s 3.8.